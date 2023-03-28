NORTON -- Community outreach sessions will be held Thursday on two marijuana businesses planned in town, including one that will cultivate pot.
NORTON -- Community outreach sessions will be held Thursday on two marijuana businesses planned in town, including one that will cultivate pot.
Queens Bridge Group Inc. will hold a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m.
The adult-use/medical use marijuana cultivation and product manufacturing business is planned for 0 South Washington St., near East Main Street (Route 123).
Mansfield has a similar business.
Bridge Transport and Logistics will hold a virtual outreach session at 7:15 p.m.
The adult use/medical use marijuana transportation business is planned for 324 East Main St., near the 150-unit Norton Glen apartment complex.
The purpose of the meetings is to provide information on the proposed facilities and their operation by company representatives, who will be taking questions.
Participants can attend the sessions online or call in.
Virtual community outreach meetings are allowed by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.
For more information and how to participate in the meetings, including submitting questions before the sessions, visit www.nortonma.org.
