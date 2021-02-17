Bishop Feehan High School hockey player Anthony “A.J.” Quetta has arrived at Shepherd Center in Atlanta for spinal cord injury rehabilitation.
Quetta, 18, of North Providence, sustained a spinal cord injury Jan. 26 during a game in West Springfield, his family has said.
He was admitted to the Shepherd Center’s intensive care unit for evaluation, observation and rehabilitation, according to the facility.
“Soon, he will move to the hospital’s Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Program, where he will begin therapy under the guidance of a full team of medical and rehabilitation specialists,” the center said.
Such teams typically include an attending physician, nurses, an occupational therapist, physical therapist, speech language pathologist, recreation therapist, case manager, peer support specialist, dietitian, psychologist and chaplain, according to the center.
Shepherd specializes in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with a spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, spine and chronic pain, and other neuromuscular conditions. Founded in 1975, it is a private, not-for-profit hospital and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation.
Quetta was transported from Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday as his Bishop Feehan teammates gathered in uniform to see him off. He underwent surgery at Mass. General last month after being treated at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield following his injury.
Quetta’s family said they were grateful for the care he received while at Mass. General, which referred the patient to Shepherd Center for rehabilitation.
“They are also grateful for the outpouring of support from family, friends and the general public,” the center said.
For those who want to donate online to help support the medical-related expenses for Quetta, a GoFundMe account is available at: www.gofundme.com/f/help-pay-for-ajs-hospital-surgeries.
In addition, The Boston Jr Huskies will host benefit game against the Bruins Alumni on Feb. 20 in Canton, wirh all proceeds going to AJ’s Army, the group of friends and supporters organized to help Quetta and his family.
They have also organized a rainbow fundraiser, intended for sports organizations. The goal is to sell raffle tickets with the winner receiving a book of lottery tickets. Selling will take place through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Email Mark Payson at mark.payson.mp@gmail.com for details.
The AJ’s Army Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 17 at the Cape Club of Sharon & Brook Meadow Country Club, and will feature sports stars Patrick Chung, Ray Bourque, Mike Eruzione and Curt Schilling.
