ATTLEBORO — Injured former Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta had a message for his many followers over the weekend — “Never quit.”
The North Providence resident was a senior when he suffered a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis Prep in West Springfield.
The injury led to emergency surgery at a Boston hospital followed by months of rehabilitation in a specialized facility in Atlanta. He’s now rehabbing in Massachusetts and at home.
In a video posted to followers on the AJ’s Army Twitter account, with the caption “AJ takes no days off,” Quetta points out that he’s working on an exercise cycle “on a Sunday.”
“Never quit,” he declares.
Since the accident, Quetta’s classmates and the wider hockey world have rallied around him.
In May, nearly 40 Boston sports figures and scores of others participated in a sold-out golf tournament in Sharon to help Quetta and his family.
In June, a hockey tournament called the first annual Quetta Cup was held at New England Sports Village with the proceeds to go towards his recovery, according to AJ’s Army, a charitable group formed to help the family pay AJ’s medical bills. The sports complex also plans to name its main hockey rink after Quetta at a ceremony in December.
Also in June, he graduated with his Feehan class to a huge ovation.
According to his family, A.J. will undergo therapy at Journey Forward in Canton for three hours a day, five days a week until he can begin treatment at the Miami Project in Florida later this summer. The plan is for him to then continue therapy at Journey Forward once his time at the Miami Project is complete.
