ATTLEBORO — After a day’s postponement due to inclement weather, 257 Bishop Feehan High School graduates received their diplomas on Friday night, with their classmate A.J. Quetta in their midst.
Quetta, who suffered a serious spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 hockey game, led his fellow graduates’ procession in his wheelchair in the school’s auditorium.
Quetta, who is back home in North Providence after a rehabilitation stint in Atlanta, received a standing ovation and joyous cheers from the audience as school President Timothy Sullivan said, “A.J., we’re overjoyed to have you with us tonight.”
Valedictorian Ellia Sweeney asked her classmates to ponder the meaning of her own favorite word, “kairos,” an ancient Greek rhetorical concept that, among other purposes, creates a perfect moment to deliver a particular message.
“What I have come to realize in my time at Feehan is that all of these kairoses serve as building blocks that we can use to build our purpose in this world,” Sweeney told her classmates. “Kairoses are, in essence, why we are here. So many of you have recognized these kairoses, these moments that require a speaker, and you’ve chosen to step up and become that speaker.
“So many of you have stepped up these little kairoses as well. Those moments in which you debated over whether or not to check in on someone and see how they were doing, and chose to initiate those conversations...those times when you took the opportunity to make and deliver a surprise for a friend, and nourished that connection.”
Sweeney recalled an important lesson she learned from her time in elementary and middle school: “Character is doing the right thing, even when no one is looking.”
“So many of you have modeled character, especially when no one is looking,” Sweeney told her fellow graduates. “It’s so important to recognize that the greatest speakers...are often found taking the unheralded challenge of doing the work behind the scenes...and consistently striving to do the good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.