LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game said rescue crews carried an injured hiker from North Attleboro down the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln to safety.
Authorities said 19-year-old Yasibelle Quinonez was hiking with friends Tuesday when she fell and injured her leg.
Quinonez was unable to continue and someone in her group called for help at about 9 p.m.
Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and conservation officers from Fish and Game used a rescue basket to carry her to a waiting ambulance.
