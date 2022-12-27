WRENTHAM — The local teenager and King Philip Regional High School senior who suffered a serious spinal cord injury in an accident in mid-December got a special treat on Christmas.
Landen Gibson, 17, was visited in the hospital by family, including some he hadn’t seen since the crash.
“Landen was finally allowed to see his siblings and cousins today for the first time since the accident,” his aunt, Rigena Gibson, said in a post on a GoFundMe page she has set up to help the family.
Landen Gibson and three classmates were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Street in Plainville on Dec. 14.
Gibson was the most seriously injured and ended up in the intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
He successfully underwent eight-hours of surgery for a spinal cord injury Dec. 19, Rigena Gibson said.
“Just hung up the phone with the doctor,” Gibson wrote. “He said Landen did well during the surgery and that they removed what fractures they could and repaired what damage they could.”
Gibson is expected to be transferred to a spinal cord injury rehabilitation facility for “an unknown amount of time,” Gibson said.
“Landen is stable and making good progress,” Gibson said. “We are hoping to be ready to be moved to a Rehabilitation Center in a week or two.”
His mother, Valentina Gibson, is expected to be out of work for the foreseeable future, and Rigena Gibson said the GoFundMe money will help the single mother of three cover the cost of food, rent and medical bills as she cares for her son.
“She also needs to find a new home that is wheelchair accessible as she currently lives in a second-floor apartment,” Gibson said.
So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $32,000 toward its $100,000 goal.