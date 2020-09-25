A rally will be held Saturday at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford to call for passage of legislation that would make phone calls from inmates to their families free.
The rally will be from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The Bristol County for Correctional Justice and Keeping Families Connected Coalition says inmates in the state are charged high rates for phone calls from prison and that those most likely to pay them are family members.
A bill now in the state Senate would ensure that families “are not driven further into debt and poverty as they pay for calls to stay present in each other’s daily lives, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a devastating economic and human toll,” the coalition says.
In June, a federal judge ruled in favor of Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in a lawsuit filed by prisoner rights advocates who alleged he received kickbacks from a company contracted to provide telephone service to inmates.
In dismissing the suit, the judge found that the state Legislature gave Hodgson and other sheriffs the authority in 2009 and suggested policy regarding the issue was a question for the representatives at the Statehouse.
Hodgson denied receiving kickbacks and profiting from the phone revenue. The money generated from the inmate telephone service was used for tech support and investigative services, which supported and safeguarded the inmate telephone system, according to the sheriff’s office.
