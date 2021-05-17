NORFOLK -- An inmate at MCI-Norfolk got onto a roof of one the buildings over the weekend but was talked into coming down safely, a state Department of Correction spokesperson said Monday.
The incident at the medium security prison at 2 Clark St. was reported just before 10 a.m. Sunday. Correction officers “initiated an emergency response” and called the fire department, the spokesperson said.
The correction officers “engaged the inmate in conversation, encouraging him to come down safely as fire apparatus and ambulance arrived,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The man voluntarily complied and came down by a fire department ladder.
The man was not injured and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for assessment.
State law prevents prison officials from identifying the inmate or discussing his incarceration, according to the spokesperson.
WBUR reported the man was distraught and threatened to jump because he was denied medical treatment he requested.
The spokesperson did not reply to a question about the WBUR report or how the man got onto the roof.
WBUR, quoting an anonymous prisoner, reported the man got onto the roof through an opening in a fire escape.
There are about 1,160 inmates at the prison, according to state records.
