ATTLEBORO — A man serving a life sentence for shooting another man after forcing him to strip down to his boxer shorts on Route 1A in 1991 will be freed on parole after serving 31 years.
The state Parole Board issued its ruling last month in the case of Stephen Fernandez, now 49, who was 18 when he shot Manuel Santiago four times over a woman in January 1991, according to records.
Santiago survived the shooting and identified Fernandez from a police photo array as his assailant during an interview at the hospital.
Fernandez was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in Bristol County Superior Court to armed robbery and carrying a dangerous weapon. Charges of assault to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping were placed on file.
Before he can be freed, Fernandez will be transferred to a lower security prison for six months. After his release, he must complete a long-term residential treatment program with electronic monitoring and submit to drug testing and other conditions.
According to the Parole Board, Fernandez agreed to help his friend, Rohan Seivwright, confront Santiago about a woman. They lured Santiago into a vehicle where he was forced to strip to his boxer shorts. Fernandez ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and shot him as he was walking backwards, according to the board.
Fernandez and Seivwright sped off towards Boston and Santiago managed to stop traffic for help, the board said.
Fernandez was previously denied parole three times and postponed his 2016 hearing.
Since that time, the board found Fernandez to be a suitable candidate for parole. Members of the board wrote Fernandez appears to have benefited from actively engaging in programming and has been working toward a high school equivalency degree.
“The board recognizes his growth since the last hearing and acknowledges a genuine presentation and significant strides towards his rehabilitation,” the board said, adding that Fernandez had a strong support system for re-entering society.
Fernandez was represented by two law students from the Harvard Prison Legal Assistance Project.