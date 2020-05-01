DARTMOUTH — A group of inmates at the Bristol County Jail rioted Friday night, causing over $25,000 damage, jail officials said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center caused the disturbance, officials said.
A group of about 10 inmates in the B Wing of the detention center reported to medical personnel having multiple symptoms of COVID-19. The detainees refused to get tested for COVID-19, then when notified they were required to be tested because of reporting symptoms, "rushed violently" at Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson and corrections officers, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jonathan Darling said.
The inmates barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and "trashed the entire unit," Darling said.
Sheriff’s Office corrections officers, special response team members and the K9 unit entered the facility and were attacked by the ICE detainees, but the Bristol County security team was able to quickly gain control of the wing and restrain the detainees, Darling added.
No Bristol County personnel were injured in the incident, but three ICE detainees were transported to the hospital: one for symptoms of a panic attack, one for a pre-existing medical condition and another for a medical incident after being removed from the ICE wing, the spokesman said. "All three are expected to be fine," Darling said.
“This all started because a group of 10 detainees each reported having at least two symptoms of COVID-19. The health care professionals told them they had to be tested in the medical unit because of the reported symptoms. The detainees refused to go to the medical unit for testing," Sheriff Hodgson said. "Our medical team alerted me, and I advised the detainees that for their health and the health of their fellow detainees and our staff, they needed to be tested at the medical unit. The detainees refused to comply, became combatant and ultimately put the lives of themselves and many Bristol County officers at risk with their reckless actions.
“I want to commend our medical professionals and our security team for their amazing work for quickly resolving the disturbance,” Hodgson added.
Because of the extensive damage to the wing, inmates have been moved to single cells in the special housing unit pending COVID-19 testing, disciplinary action and criminal charges, jail officials said.
Eleven Bristol County jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus, but no inmates have tested positive, officials have said.
Over the past month, Hodgson has said he has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus but has been criticized by prisoner advocates for his policies.
Also, ICE detainees have been a hot topic across the country because of immigration issues.
