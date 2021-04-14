Lombardo’s in Randolph has hosted wedding receptions, union and bar association meetings and numerous other events.
And this week the venue has become the seat of justice with the first “off-site” jury trial in the state, a domestic assault case out of Wrentham District Court.
The dance hall has been turned into a court facility with rooms for Norfolk County jury trials. State Trial Court officials say the venue will relieve the backlog of cases in the district and superior courts.
All jury trials in the state were halted last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In other parts of the state, district court trials with six-member juries have been held since January.
Wrentham District and other aging courts in Norfolk County are too small to accommodate the social distancing and ventilation required for jury trials, officials said.
For health safety reasons, the judge’s bench, the witness stand and a podium for lawyers at Lombardo’s have protective glass.
Lawyers are permitted to take off their masks while at the podium and witnesses testify without masks so their facial expressions are visible to the jury and lawyers.
Franklin lawyer Joseph Cataldo said he has been at Lombardo’s before for other functions, including Norfolk County Bar Association meetings.
“Truth be told, it’s better than some of the courts I do trials in,” he said.
Cataldo represented the defendant on trial Monday and won an acquittal.
In the late 1990s, he was involved in the first jury trial in Wrentham District Court and joked that he was “the canary in the coal mine.”
“I’ve already had other lawyers calling me. It’s a good venue to try a case,” Cataldo said.
Michelle Kelley, the clerk magistrate of Wrentham District Court, said there are currently 50 cases awaiting trial assignment.
Before the pandemic, the court held trials three days a week. Kelley said trying cases at Lombardo’s will help relieve the backlog of cases from over the past year.
“In my opinion it went well,” Kelley said the experience at Lombardo’s so far. “I have lawyers inquiring about future dates.”
Of the 32 individuals summonsed for jury service, 30 appeared “and the trial went smoothly,” Jennifer Donahue, a spokeswoman for the state Trial Court.
It district court trials, six people are chosen to deliberate the evidence while one or two others may be chosen as alternates.
The state leased Lombardo’s for four months for almost $370,000. Wrentham trials will continue to be held there at least through June when the state’s lease is up, Donahue said.
The agreement allows Lombardo’s, one of many businesses hammered by the pandemic, to earn some revenue.
Functions can still be held on weekends when court is not in session.
Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said he began scouting out locations last April and kept contacting state Trial Court officials to consider alternatives to get jury trials started.
Morrissey, who previously ran a lawn firm and is a former state legislator, said his staff rated the accommodations for the first trial at Lombardo’s a “B plus,” though he added it is “still a work in progress.”
“It’s challenging enough when you have a trial in a courthouse never mind at Lombardo’s,” he said.
Every aspect of setting up the room was scrutinized, Morrissey said, from the color of tablecloths, the distance jurors are kept from each other and whether to allow lawyers to pace in front of jurors.
Morrissey said his office has over 20 murder cases waiting for trial in addition to hundreds of first- and second-offense drunken driving cases.
Jury trials at Attleboro District Court, another older court that lacks space necessary for social distancing, will be held at the newer Taunton Trial Court building. They are expected to start in June, Donahue said.
The state Trial Court has signed similar agreements to Lombardo’s in other counties but Bristol County was not on the list.
In Hampden County, for instance, trials will be held at the Eastfield Mall Cinemas and in Franklin County at a previously leased courthouse in Greenfield, Donahue said.
In addition, the Trial Court is pursuing locations in Suffolk County and is negotiating with the federal courts to use the federal courthouse in Boston, she said.
