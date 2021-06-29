NORTH ATTLEBORO — A new interim principal will be taking over at the Martin Elementary School before the new school year begins.
Jennifer Evans has been assistant principal at Martin since last year. She will be taking over from Jennifer Kelly, who has served as principal since 2018. Kelly has taken a job as principal of Chatham Elementary School on Cape Cod.
“Dr. Evans is an experienced and talented educator who puts the needs of students first, and we are confident she is a great fit for the Martin School community,” incoming Superintendent John Antonucci and Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon said in a joint statement.
“She has demonstrated success in the area of curriculum and instruction, and brings to the table exceptional interpersonal skills and a collaborative leadership style. In short, she has the requisite skills to be an outstanding elementary school principal.” the statement said.
Evans holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Framingham State University, a master of arts from Tufts University, a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Cambridge College, and a PhD. from Lesley University.
“I feel honored to be named interim principal at Martin,” Evans said. “Martin School has an incredible school community. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with students, staff, and families as assistant principal and look forward to deepening those connections in this new role.
Before coming to North Attleboro, Evans worked for nearly 20 years in the Taunton schools. There, she was an instructor of gifted and talented students, an inclusion and general education teacher, and an instructional coach. She has also served in different leadership roles for the YMCA in Mattapoisett and has worked in educational research for the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.
Antonucci’s and McKeon’s statement thanked Kelly “for her years of service and dedication to the Martin School community.”
Earlier this month, Marine Lance Cpl. Samuel London was found guilty after a military trial in Quantico, Va., in the death of Kelly’s son, Daniel Hollis, 19, of Mendon in 2019. Hollis died following an assault that occurred after the Emerson College student left a party in Boston.
London was sentenced to serve seven years in prison and has been dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corps with loss of pay.
