Federal authorities have obtained an international warrant to detain a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student accused of killing a Yale graduate student as well as stealing an SUV in Mansfield.
U.S. Marshals secured an Interpol “red notice” for Qinxuan Pan, who allegedly stole an SUV from a Mansfield car dealer before killing Kevin Jiang, 26, on Feb. 6 in New Haven, Conn., the New Haven Register reported.
A “red notice” is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action but is not considered an arrest warrant, according to the Interpol website.
Mansfield police have obtained a warrant in Attleboro District Court charging Pan, 29, with larceny of a motor vehicle. New Haven police have a murder warrant for Pan.
Pan, a Malden resident, allegedly posed as a customer interested in buying the vehicle in Mansfield but never returned it. It was recovered the same day as the homicide with the dealer plate replaced with a Connecticut one.
Matthew Duffy, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals in Connecticut, said that the agency had not ruled anything out in considering Pan’s whereabouts.
Authorities said earlier that Pan was believed to be staying with friends or family in Georgia.
The Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest.
