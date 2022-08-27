NORTH ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT will be conducting overnight milling and paving work at the intersection of Route 1 and Elm Street starting Tuesday.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT will be conducting overnight milling and paving work at the intersection of Route 1 and Elm Street starting Tuesday.
The work will continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday to Thursday, for about two weeks.
There will be temporary alternating lane shifts and restrictions as needed utilizing police details.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather-dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.
