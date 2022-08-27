Then and Now Tower Square
Buy Now

The corner of Route 1 and Elm Street is scheduled for repaving this week.

 MARK STOCKWELL

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT will be conducting overnight milling and paving work at the intersection of Route 1 and Elm Street starting Tuesday.

The work will continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday to Thursday, for about two weeks.