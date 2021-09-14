SEEKONK — Interviews are being scheduled for candidates to replace former Fire Chief David Rave who was ousted in July after a domestic incident at his Cranston home.
In an email Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said interviews with potential replacements will be conducted before he decides a recommendation to the select board.
Last month, the board appointed Capt. Sandra Lowery as interim chief upon Cadime’s recommendation and voted to post the position for internal candidates.
The deadline for resumes was last Friday.
“We are currently in the process of scheduling interviews. Depending on how the interviews go, I may have a recommended candidate to submit to the board of selectmen for their consideration,” Cadime said.
Rave, a former East Providence battalion fire chief, was appointed in August 2020. He was placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested June 18 on domestic assault charges. The case was dismissed in Warwick District Court at the request of prosecutors July 28, according to records.
Cadime said Lowery and fire Capt. Michael Bourque “have done a great job managing and leading” the fire department while the fire chief’s position has been vacant.
“The board of selectmen and I firmly believe that we have some of the most dedicated and talented firefighters in the state, which has made it possible for the town to continue to provide uninterrupted fire services to the community,” Cadime said.
