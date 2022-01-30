A screening committee for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District made up of parents, teachers, students, administrators and school board members has selected three candidates for further consideration for the job of superintendent of schools, school board chairman Aaron Morse said.
One, previously announced in The Sun Chronicle, is Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey, who’s been in that post for 10 years.
Prior to AHS, Runey was principal at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro from 2006 to 2012.
The second is Craig J. Levis, the superintendent for the Coventry, R.I., public school system. Levis has served in the Coventry school system since 2015. His first post was assistant superintendent. Levis became became superintendent in 2016.
Prior to his post in Coventry, Levis was director of special education in the Smithfield public school department from 2003-2015.
The third candidate is Andrea B. Schwamb, assistant superintendent in Wareham.
Schwamb has served in that role since 2014. Prior to that, she was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Falmouth public school system from 1998-2014.
She served for one year as an assistant principal in Duxbury from 2005 to 2006.
The school committee will conduct interviews with the three finalists in February, according to a release issued by Morse.
After that there will be extensive reference checks and possible visits by the candidates to the D-R district and a school committee visit to the candidates’ districts, Morse said.