ATTLEBORO -- The mixture of boredom and alcohol can make people do silly things.
That might have been the case Tuesday night in the 500 block of Pleasant Street, where a neighbor reported seeing a man running nude or partially nude about 10:45 p.m.
Arriving officers tracked down the streaker to a house and found he had been drinking, Capt. James MacDonald said.
The man, in his late 50s, was not arrested but was left in the care of a sober adult, MacDonald said.
Police suspect the alcohol and being cooped up indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the naked display.
"His intoxication had a lot to do with it," Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
