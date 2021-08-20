MANSFIELD -- A man broke into a Central Avenue house Friday and fled when confronted by the homeowner, then is believed to have stolen an SUV from a nearby construction supply business, police said.
The homeowner called 911 just after 12:15 p.m. and told a police dispatcher he had just confronted a man inside his home.
The intruder was described as a white male with facial hair, short blonde hair and wearing a dark colored T-shirt and carrying a white bag.
While responding to the break-in, police received another 911 call a short time later from Patriot Tool Supply at 172 Copeland Drive. The business reported that a red 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee had just been stolen from its parking lot.
The vehicle has the Massachusetts license plate 148XSF.
The person who stole the vehicle matched the description of the man who broke into the home, according to police.
They have released a surveillance photo of a possible suspect taken outside Patriot Tool Supply and are asking the public's help in identifying him.
Police surrounded the area and searched with the help of police K9 units but found no suspects.
“If you should see the stolen Jeep, for your own safety, do not contact or follow the vehicle. Call 911 immediately with the last known location,” police said in a statement.
Police say they have received additional complaints from residents in that area of thefts from their motor vehicles Friday and are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Sgt. Dan MacLean at 508 261-7300 ext. 61332.
