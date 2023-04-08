ATTLEBORO -- An investigation continues to find the cause of a fire that destroyed several dozen vehicles early Friday night an auto salvage business in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket line that also threatened some homes in that neighboring city.
The two-alarm fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. at Sterry Street Towing at 24 Rice St., off County Street.
The fire quickly spread from campers, which were at the rear of the company’s property, toward a collection of vehicles in the salvage yard, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
About 40 to 50 vehicles were destroyed, with strong winds and fuel helping spread the blaze, the fire chief said.
The fire also extended to a wood fence alongside the property which straddles the Massachusetts-Rhode Island line, threatening homes and burning four wood sheds in Pawtucket.
Pawtucket fire officials said at least four homes were in danger of catching fire when they first arrived but firefighters halted the fire's advance despite the windy conditions.
There was heat and smoke damage to the Sterry Street Towing building.
There were no reported injuries.
Smoke filled the neighborhood and residents said embers were landing on dry leaves and trees. They also told of hearing multiple explosions from the vehicles' gas tanks.
The fire was reported under control by around 6:45 p.m.
North Attleboro and Seekonk firefighters covered the South Attleboro fire station.
The fire remains under investigation by the Attleboro Fire Department and fire marshals from both states.
Windy and dry conditions Friday led to a few brush fires in the region, including one in Pawtucket.
A Red Flag Warning had been declared by the National Weather Service because of the risk of outside fires.