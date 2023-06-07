ATTLEBORO — Investigators have determined the fire last weekend at a duplex on the city’s East Side was accidental, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said Wednesday.
The exact cause of the Sunday afternoon fire in the basement of 90 Parker St. is undetermined but is believed to be either cigarettes or a space heater, Birch said.
Eight residents the two-story building were displaced by the fire, which resulted in a minor injury to one of the residents. He burned his hand trying to put the fire out, according to fire officials.
The fire was confined to one room in the basement and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
