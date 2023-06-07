attleboro fire truck
Buy Now

ATTLEBORO — Investigators have determined the fire last weekend at a duplex on the city’s East Side was accidental, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said Wednesday.

The exact cause of the Sunday afternoon fire in the basement of 90 Parker St. is undetermined but is believed to be either cigarettes or a space heater, Birch said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.