EASTON -- An investigation has found the Feb. 5 fatal shooting of a local woman by police who were called to her home for a well-being check was justified, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
The woman, Marianne Griffiths, 56, was shot once in the chest after she pointed what turned out to be a pump-action BB rifle at police outside her Spooner Street home, according to the 18-report released Thursday by the DA’s office.
Police were dispatched to her home after her son called 911 to report his mother had taken an overdose of insulin in an attempt to kill herself, according to the report.
An overdose of insulin causes low-blood sugar which can lead to anxiety, confusion, fatigue and even death, the report said.
An autopsy later determined Griffiths did not take an overdose of insulin but the alcohol content in her blood was 0.15%, or almost twice the legal limit for intoxication under driving laws.
When two police officers and two paramedics arrived, Griffiths was in the basement. When they called out to her, she told them, “I’m going to kill you then myself,” according to the report.
As one of the officers reached the basement, he saw Griffiths from the stairs holding what appeared to be a rifle. As she moved it toward him, the officer retreated up the stairs with the others, the report says.
Griffiths was despondent at the time over the death of her other son in a car accident two months earlier on New Year’s Eve, according to the report.
The officers, the report says, retreated from the house when Griffiths charged up the stairs and told her elderly parents, who were now on the porch, to go to the neighbor’s house.
The officers took defensive positions outside the house before Griffiths came to the door where she pointed the rifle at one of them, who fired one round from his service revolver, according to the report.
The shot shattered the storm door, which was still closed, preventing the officer from seeing inside the house or determining Griffiths’s location.
A regional SWAT team was called and entered the home after failing to establish communication with Griffiths. She was found dead in the dining room, according to the report.
Griffiths threatened to commit "suicide by cop" during the conversation with her son, the report says, but that information was not relayed to the 911 dispatcher or police.
The dispatcher was also told Griffiths was not violent and did not have access to weapons, according to the report.
Easton police were familiar with Griffiths, the report says, and has responded to prior mental health calls four times since 2010.
The investigation determined the officers followed all the department use of force policies and acted to protect themselves and Griffiths’s parents, according to the report.
“Due to Griffiths’s unprovoked actions,” the report says, “the deadly force used in this incident was reasonable based on all the circumstances.”
A review of all the facts and circumstances shows “there is no basis to conclude that the Easton first responding officer committed a crime,” it says.
When the incident occurred, many questioned the use of force by police during the incident.
