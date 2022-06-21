PLAINVILLE — Fire investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of a June 7 four-alarm fire that displaced about 30 tenants of 10 housing units at the Huckleberry Hill complex.
“The official cause from the state report came back as undetermined,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said Tuesday, referring to the state fire marshal’s office. “We know it started outside but that’s as much as can be determined.”
The fire was first reported as a mulch fire that was initially believed to have spread up the side and into the building, but some tenants said they believe the fire’s origin was an external light fixture that had visible charring around it.
Tenants of six of the three-story townhouse-style rental units have returned, but those who lived in the four other units haven’t been able to.
“Currently six families are back,” Ball said. “Unfortunately, units 4 to 7 will be a while as the owner rebuilds.”
Two of the units were heavily damaged by fire, one sustained significant water damage, and another smoke damage.
The fire was reported just before midnight June 7 at the two-building housing complex on Messenger Street off Route 106. Ball credits a tenant who spotted the fire coming home from work and another who was awake with helping alert and evacuate other residents.
Roughly 60 firefighters from a dozen area departments responded to the scene.
The American Red Cross helped the displaced tenants.
