Twenty years ago, the United States unleashed its “shock and awe” invasion of Iraq.
It didn’t go in alone. Britain and other countries formed a coalition, but the U.S. was the main player.
Some intelligence gatherers had suggested that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction,” which President George W. Bush said, the U.S. could not allow. At the time, the weapons were supposedly chemical and biological.
And then-U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Colin Powell argued the case earlier at the United Nations.
“My colleagues, every statement I make today is backed up by sources — solid sources,” he said. “These are not assertions. What we’re giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence.”
Powell repeatedly used one phrase during his hour-long speech: “Weapons of mass destruction.”
In addition, the administration said, Iraq’s leader, Saddam Hussein, was a “brutal” tyrant, crushing freedom in Iraq. He had been in power for 20 years.
In 1991, he was driven out of Kuwait by another coalition made up mostly of the U.S. and Britain, under the leadership of Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush. Some have since argued the U.S.’s involvement was the result of Hussein threatening to kill the elder Bush.
No matter the reasons, on March 19, 2003, the younger Bush announced the invasion of Iraq in a televised speech. The air invasion began on that date, the ground invasion the following day.
“At this hour, American and coalition forces are in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq, to free its people and to defend the world from grave danger,” Bush said as bombs were dropped on Baghdad.
The name of the mission was “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”
The main war didn’t last long. Saddam Hussein was out of power and on the run and most major cities had been taken by coalition forces by May 1, when Bush, wrongly, declared an end to the war. In reality, the war would drag on another 12 years.
Hussein was captured after nine months on the lam. He was found hiding in a hole in the ground on Dec. 13, 2003, nine miles outside his hometown of Tikrit. Iraq authorities hanged him on Dec. 30, 2006, for “crimes against humanity.”
In the end, no weapons of mass destruction were ever found and history has shown the premise for the attack had been built on lies.
But, before all that, the insurgency continued and many people died.
“Despite the defeat of conventional military forces in Iraq, an insurgency has continued an intense guerrilla war in the nation in the years since military victory was announced, resulting in thousands of coalition military, insurgent and civilian deaths,” according to History.com.
Some estimates put Iraqi deaths at more than 400,000, while American deaths include 3,487 U.S. soldiers killed in action and another 1,000 who died from non-combat causes.
Another 32,000 Americans were wounded in action.
The war devastated the country, leaving much of it in ruins. Most Iraqi families have been touched one way or another by the war if not through losing a loved one, losing their homes and livelihoods. To this day, the country struggles to function and is in abject poverty. Violence remains constant with the occasional suicide bomber always on the horizon.
At the height of the war there were 170,000 U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
The U.S. finally declared an end to the war on Dec. 15, 2011 — 12 years ago.
Twenty years may seem like a long time ago to some.
Even 12 years seems like a long time ago to some.
But it was not a long time ago for the Americans who were there.
The trauma of war remains clear in the minds of those who experienced it — for both Americans and Iraqis.
The memories of the Americans who served there are vivid and the horrors they witnessed still haunt them.
Some lost their lives, some lost their limbs and some lost their minds.
At least seven soldiers with local ties died serving in Iraq or since.
And the horror of war continues to haunt the dozens of area residents who did tours of duty there but returned, unharmed physically.
One of those who was there is Ben Quelle, Attleboro’s Veterans Agent.
Quelle first served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 1999.
He then went into inactive reserve status and was recalled in 2004 to serve a 14-month deployment in Iraq.
Quelle, a Bronze Star recipient, served at two bases in Iraq.
And he said when he returned to the U.S. he was “not the same.”
The first base was Camp Cooke, just outside Baghdad, and the second was FOB (Forward Operating Base) Warrior near Kirkuk.
Quelle was a captain and the mission of his unit was to train Iraqi soldiers.
“We were teaching the soldiers how to be soldiers and leaders how to be leaders,” he said.
One of their duties was to take the Iraqis on patrols.
And those patrols were often dangerous.
“Insurgents liked to shoot at us,” Quelle said. “But it was more like pop and run rather than a stand-up fire fight,” he said.
IEDs, (Improvised Explosive Devices) were a constant danger.
The IEDs were usually exploded using a cell phone or a garage door opener, Quelle said.
An insurgent would be watching from a distance and when soldiers got near enough to a bomb they would trigger it, Quelle said.
One time soldiers found a 155 MM artillery shell partially buried and they dug it up.
It was an IED and an insurgent blew it up.
“We lost eight guys that day,” Quelle said.
One can only imagine the bloody horror that shell caused.
Insurgents would also put bombs in cars and blow them up near groups of soldiers or others who they considered enemies.
Quelle said Iraq at the time was a “melting pot” of ethnicities and religions.
And many did not get along.
Two of the main enemies were the Sunnis and Shiites.
Syrians and Kurds were not on good terms either.
And sometimes it was hard to know who had it in their minds to kill you, Quelle said.
Poverty was rampant and so money was a motivating factor for those who wanted to blow someone or something up.
Quelle said once a donkey loaded with explosives was shooed towards the main gate of the base.
“They didn’t get anybody, but it killed the donkey,” he said.
Another time a 17-year-old tried to drive a car bomb onto the base.
The young man was paid to do it and he took the cash because he was poor.
On other occasions, civilian workers who were hired for day-time jobs on the base would gather in groups outside after work.
The Americans told them it was dangerous to gather in a group, but they did not listen.
“Eventually a car bomb came in and got a bunch of them,” Quelle said.
Quelle said rockets and mortars would regularly attack the base.
“Sirens would go off and we’d have to get to a shelter,” he said.
Quelle said the Iraqi trainees were considered a “soft” target by the insurgents.
He said they were more lackadaisical and less alert to dangers and thus easier to take out.
It wasn’t an easy time, Quelle said.
He admitted he suffered from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from the violence he witnessed.
“You’d see someone today and they’d be dead tomorrow,” Quelle said.
It was tough dealing with all the bodies, he said.
“I definitely didn’t come back (to the U.S.) the same person,” he said. “But that’s probably true with all combat veterans. We just have to motor on.”
Ken Badertscher was in the Air Force.
Now director of the retirement board for Attleboro, he joined in September 2004 and became a crew chief responsible for keeping F-16 fighter jets in flying shape.
In Iraq his rank was airman 1st class.
He later served in Afghanistan where his rank was staff sergeant.
In Iraq, each crew was responsible for the same F-16 during their tour of duty.
It was set up that way so the crew would know the history of the aircraft, what it had trouble with in the past and more importantly, how to fix it and get it back in the air.
Badertscher was first stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy before being transferred for a five-month deployment in Iraq.
He was first stationed at Balad Air Base, which was also known as Camp Anaconda by the U.S. Army.
It was the second largest air base in Iraq at that time and it was in a very dangerous area.
“We weren’t allowed to go off base,” Badertscher said. “It was a very hostile region.”
Badertscher said he arrived near the time of the second Battle of Fallujah, one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
He said the “bad guys” would constantly attack the base from “outside the wire.”
“They’d bomb us like clockwork,” Badertscher said. “All the time.”
The enemy mostly used mortar shells.
Sirens would be screaming constantly to warn those outside to get inside.
Badertscher was lucky because he was usually working inside a mortar-proof hanger.
The enemy often targeted passenger areas of the air base or convenience stores where the airmen and soldiers went to get the necessities for daily life, or the chow halls.
“Most of their focus was on disrupting our daily lives,” Badertscher said. “The sirens were going off all the time.”
But fortunately there were minimal casualties.
The shifts were long — 12 hours, six-days-a-week.
Upon arrival, the crew worked seven-days-a-week to get familiar with the airplane that was entrusted to their care.
They were the learners.
When their time was up, they became the teachers for the next crew and again worked 12 hour days, seven-days-a-week to teach the newcomers about the F-16 to be entrusted to their care.
Overall, Badertscher served for eight years, from 2004 through 2012.
He also did a tour in Afghanistan and a tour in South Korea.
“None of our jets took battle damage,” he said.
Badertscher said he had a feeling of satisfaction when his tours of duty finally ended.
He said the squadron for which he worked had dropped three times as many bombs as the two previous ones combined.
“We chalked it up to us doing a good job,” he said.
And the insurgents had backed off.
“When we first arrived, we were attacked two to three times a day. When we left, were were attacked only once ever two to three days,” he said.
One thing did upset him though.
He was in Iraq when Hurricane Katrina hit the United States.
He was in a foreign country defending people, he said, “didn’t want to be defended” and that irritated him.
“I would have rather have been in the U.S. helping Americans,” he said. “I didn’t want to be in Iraq anymore.”