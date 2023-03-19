Iraqi War Vets
Buy Now

Ken Badertscher, left, a U.S. Air Force veteran and director of the retirement board for Attleboro, and U.S. Army veteran Ben Quelle, the city’s veterans agent, both served in the Iraq War 20 years ago.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Twenty years ago, the United States unleashed its “shock and awe” invasion of Iraq.

It didn’t go in alone. Britain and other countries formed a coalition, but the U.S. was the main player.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.