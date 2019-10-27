ATTLEBORO — A “blessed moment” for the members of the city’s Islamic community came on Sunday during the opening ceremony of The Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro, Masjid Yaseen.
The center is located at 272 County St., next to Nimiroski Insurance Agency, in the former location of a chiropractor’s office.
Previously, the only available mosques for local Muslims to worship were in Sharon or Smithfield, R.I., until the discovery of the empty storefront in the plaza.
Within a month’s time, the storefront was transformed, and right down to the prayer direction, it became a “perfect fit” for the Muslim faith community, according to local retired businessman Omar Sallat, who also has a background in civil engineering.
Only three months ago, such an event would not have seemed possible, as TICGA president Muhammad Habib Yusuf said.
“We have wished and longed for this day for years,” Yusuf said. “It’s a dream come true for us.”
Yusuf’s joy in finally establishing a presence in their community both currently and for future generations was palpable as he addressed the guests at the event.
“For us to be able to pray in our own city is beyond anything for us,” he said. “Our present is here and our future is here.”
Mayor Paul Heroux, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, were joined by other leaders of the faith community, such as Rabbi Leora Abelson of Congregation Agudas Achim and the Rev. Cheryl Harris of the First Baptist Church, who said the opening of the mosque was “a good opportunity for the people in Attleboro to see and experience the growing diversity.”
The opening ceremony began with prayers from the Holy Quran by Umar Akbar.
“May God give us the ability to be united and strong as a nation...it starts at home,” Akbar also said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.