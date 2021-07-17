Some 34.2 million Americans — nearly 1 in 10 — are living with diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The key word here being “living.”
Up until the early years of the 20th century, a diagnosis of diabetes — which are actually a range of diseases — was dire.
“There are horror stories,” from those days says John Winters, a writer and professor who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a young teenager. “People starved themselves,” often on doctor’s orders, but there was no cure and no real treatment. Prognosis was almost inevitably for an early death.
But 100 years ago this month a doctor, a medical student and a researcher at the University of Toronto discovered they could isolate a hormone called insulin, produced in the pancreas, that allows the body to process sugar. As the American Diabetes Association recounts, the next year, a teenage boy dying in a Toronto hospital was given an injection of insulin. The result was almost miraculous as the doctors watched his blood sugar levels drop to nearly normal.
Within a few years, insulin — initially extracted from animals and, much later, mass produced artificially — was saving the lives of patients who would otherwise have faced grim — and very much shortened — futures.
Winters says of insulin, simply, “It is life.”
But today, many of those patients who depend on this century-old breakthrough scientific discovery to keep their condition in check face a new threat, a precipitous rise in the cost of insulin doses and the resulting spike in their insurance co-pays. According to the diabetes association, the average price of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013 and then nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016. It’s a development that concerns some and outrages others.
Chronic disease
As described by the CDC, diabetes is a chronic disease that affects how the body turns food into energy. “There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant)” that have unrelated causes. Along with the 34.2 million Americans with diabetes, another 88 million are prediabetic, or at risk for developing the disease. In diabetes, either the body fails to produce enough insulin or fails to process it, meaning sugar can’t be used by cells for energy. When blood sugar, also known as glucose, remains at elevated levels, it can cause a variety of complications, including heart, kidney and vision problems.
Between 90% and 95% of diabetics have what is known as type 2, a form of the disease that is often treated with changes in lifestyle, diet, exercise and oral medications. According to the Mayo Clinic, insulin was formerly a last resort for type 2 patients, but now may be prescribed earlier to stem the progress of the disease.
“Before the discovery of insulin in 1921, the lifespan of young children with diabetes was only one to two years. Following the discovery of insulin, that increased to 20 to 30 years. Now people with childhood diabetes or type 1 diabetes have almost a normal lifespan,” Dr. George King, chief scientific officer at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, notes in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
He points out, however, that in 20 to 30% of people with type 2 diabetes, insulin is still required, since their bodies have lost the capability to produce enough insulin to maintain or regulate their fuel for the proper functioning of vital organs such as the liver, pancreas, heart, muscle, brain and other organs. Since there are over 30 million people in the U.S. with type 2, 20-30% equals as many as 9 million people.”
For those patients, insulin is quite literally, the difference between life and death.
Winters, 58, a Foxboro native (and former Sun Chronicle staff writer) who now lives in Pawtucket, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 13. He spent a few days at the Children’s Floating Hospital in Boston learning how to inject himself with insulin.
Fearing he’d be teased, he didn’t tell his friends about his diagnosis or the two shots a day he had to take. And as a rebellious older teen, he says, he neglected some of that routine. “I didn’t take care of myself and complications happened. In 2002, got kidney transplant because I’d ruined my kidneys.”
Today, Winters uses an insulin pump to keep his glucose level stable. It alerts him if it’s too high or too low. He also tests his blood 10 times a day and is careful to manage his diet and exercise. He sees a specialist, an endocrinologist, every three months.
“It’s a lot of work managing the disease, but you’ve got to do it,” he says.
Winters’ wife, Karen Callen, a Brockton native and former Norton resident, also has type 1 diabetes.
‘Always in the background’
For Eric Wuesthoff, 24, a resident of North Attleboro, diabetes is always “in the background, and sometimes in the foreground.”
Diagnosed with type 1 when he was 12, he also uses an insulin pump to keep his glucose under control.
“When I was first diagnosed, I was self-administering 4-6 injections per day. With my insulin pump, I only have to change out my infusion every few days. I receive insulin continuously throughout the day as well as higher doses prior to eating. I have to keep track of the number of carbohydrates I consume to properly calculate my insulin dosage,” he said in an emailed response to questions from The Sun Chronicle.
As with Winters, “Simply put, insulin has allowed me to stay alive ...,” he wrote. “I am very grateful to live in a time and a place with the healthcare infrastructure where I can access insulin in my daily life. Combined with tools like my insulin pump, it means that I can live a relatively unencumbered life day-to-day.”
A graduate of UMass-Amherst, who will be starting graduate studies at Rice University soon, Wuesthoff is an ecologist and points out that he has done “a lot of fieldwork in remote locations, including in the Global South where there is less access to insulin and emergency medical care. In order to do this kind of work, I have had to keep close tabs on how my body is feeling, make contingency plans in the event of an emergency, and wrangle with my insurance company to get enough supplies for long trips.”
Concerns
Even with his illness, Wuesthoff knows how fortunate he is that a century ago two Canadian doctors worked on a breakthrough. But he is also concerned.
“I can live day-to-day much like my able-bodied friends thanks to insulin,” he said. “The discovery and distribution of insulin has been a lifeline for myself and millions of diabetics like me and people should not have to risk their lives rationing this medication because they can’t afford what pharmaceutical companies are charging for it.”
The rising cost of insulin, he says is “infuriating.” He writes, “This is a drug that improves the lives of millions of people every day; in my case, I could not survive without it. That a pharmaceutical company can raise prices on something so crucial is inexcusable, the insufficient response from government to this growing crisis is also so frustrating.”
Winters notes that when he was first diagnosed, the cost of a vial of insulin was about $11. Now he says, even with good insurance, he has a copay of $75 for a three-month supply. “Without insurance, I would pay more than $570 a month for my insulin.”
Wuesthoff shares those concerns.
“My worry around affording my insulin, even with health insurance coverage, is nearly always lurking in the back of my mind. Diabetics who cannot afford the insulin they need will often ration it, sometimes leading to hospitalization or death.”
Insulin producers have blamed the high costs on insurance companies and their policies and the cost of innovation. Government regulators, however, cite the business practices of the drug companies that sell it and have cited a lack of incentives to lower the prices on a 100-year-old medication. Meanwhile, several states have placed caps on insulin costs in recent years while new generic versions are starting to come on the market.
“The cost of insulin, like other prescription medication, is very high and the price of insulin is muchhigher in the United States than in any other country such as Canada,” the Joslin Center’s King wrote.
He points out that since people with diabetes are on many other medications and devices needed to administer their medications and insulin, the cost for medications can easily reach over $1,000 per month.
“Since insulin, and even the ‘new’ insulins are over 20 years old, their cost should not be increasing but should be decreasing. It is difficult to explain why the cost of insulin is two to three times higher in this country than in any other country in the world,” he wrote.
Even with readily available insulin, people with diabetes face a range of health risks. It’s still the seventh-highest cause of death in the United States, the CDC says.
According to U.S. News and World Report, about 40% of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were among diabetics, a “really quite sobering” statistic that should prompt people with the ailment to get vaccinated, said Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association.
For Winters, that meant extra precautions.
“I didn’t go anywhere” during the worst of the pandemic, he says. Along with the immuno-suppressive drugs he needs because of his kidney transplant, “the vaccine probably didn’t work that well on me. I’ll be wearing masks for the next decade,” he joked.
But he’s still grateful to be living today and not a century ago. He said he wasn’t aware of the 100th anniversary of insulin’s discovery until recently. “I thought I should memorize the names of those three people,” Dr. Frederick Banting, medical student Charles Best and Professor John Macleod. “Without them I would not have seen my 15th birthday.”
