ATTLEBORO — The final weekend of donation drop-offs for Christmas Is For Kids was in full swing on Saturday, where over two dozen volunteer “elves” worked diligently to complete the donation gift bags of 861 needy area children in time for Christmas morning.
By early afternoon, two rooms within the CIFK headquarters on County Street were already crowded with completed donation bags, with three more rooms on their way to being filled as well.
While the flow of donor drop-offs remained steady throughout the day, CIFK chairperson Kelly Fox said that the non-profit organization would continue to take donations before Wednesday, Dec. 18, due to a number of gifts that were ordered online but had not been delivered yet.
Even in the midst of late postal deliveries and a two-day phone outage, Fox and her dedicated elves kept on with their work as the distribution date of Dec. 19 drew closer.
“We’re working as fast as we can to get the bags completed,” Fox said.
Fox was also amazed with the generosity of the donors who “really became invested” with the child they were assigned to by including little extras in their donation bags, such as additional toys and other trinkets — “something special and something extra,” as Fox described.
“The donors were able to go a little bit deeper in filling those bags,” Fox said.
Additionally, the return of “veteran elves” to the organization’s 36th year of service made things run smoothly, not only by assisting the newer volunteers in their work but also to allow the organization to keep up with the donations as they came in.
Out of the 150 total volunteers, approximately 85 new “elves” have joined the group, with North Attleboro resident John Costello among them.
Costello, who is also a member of the North Attleboro school committee, was among the volunteers who strongly believed in the “worthy cause” of the CIFK organization.
“Everyone’s here for the same reason: to help and because they love kids,” Costello said. “There’s really no better thing you could do at Christmastime.”
Two other longtime “elves” working side by side were Michelle Landry and Linda George, who are neighbors in North Attleboro.
Both women agreed that what made CIFK and its cause so special was due largely to the organization being local.
The two volunteers also enjoyed thinking of what the kids’ reactions would be on Christmas morning when they received their gifts.
“It just feels good,” George said. “It makes Christmas feel good.”
