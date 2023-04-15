Even after 10 years, they remember the blasts and the mass confusion as people ran from the finish line of the 117th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.
They will never forget.
None of it made sense on what was a perfect day with blue skies to participate and observe a longtime tradition.
The celebratory mood soon darkened when the realization sunk in that terrorists had set off two bombs to cause mass carnage in an attack on Boston and its people.
“It was mass chaos,” said Gina Bencivenga, 44, of North Attleboro, who was running the marathon for the first time with a charity team through South Shore Hospital.
The bombing killed three, including a young boy and injured nearly 300. Seventeen people lost limbs in the blast.
Bencivenga heard the explosions from afar but wasn’t sure exactly what had occurred and did not see the carnage that resulted.
At about mile 26, she recalls spectators and runners coming toward her and runners being diverted down side streets.
“It was very confusing,” she said.
Prior to the blasts, Bencivenga had suffered an ankle injury around mile 9 and was running slower than her usual pace.
She initially ran past where her family waiting in Kenmore Square but decided to turn around to give her mother and two sons, then ages 5 and 6, a hug and kiss.
She continued on afterwards and thinks now that going back to thank her family may have saved her from being at the finish line when the bombs went off.
“I must have spent about two minutes with them,” Bencivenga said. “I would have been at the finish line.”
Bencivenga returned to run again in 2014 and remembered the exuberance of the crowd. Her sons went to cheer her on again.
“I don’t want them to ever fear going to anything like this,” she said.
Bencivenga said she felt some anxiety that year when she rounded Boylston Street.
“I still have anxiety taking that corner,” she said, adding that the fear is something to overcome.
She qualified to run in other years and wanted to run, but the 2020 race was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2021 was postponed to October, and she could not fit it in her schedule.
Last year, Bencivenga competed in the Ironman triathlon in Hawaii.
‘It was really other worldly’
Another marathon runner, Dale Stephanos, 58, of Foxboro, was an hour behind his usual time and crossed the finish line on Boylston Street about 6 minutes before the bombs detonated.
When the first one went off, Stephanos thought a manhole cover had exploded. Then the second bomb exploded.
“I thought ‘Well, that’s weird. Are they shooting cannons off?’” Stephanos said.
People began running, he said, some of them stumbling.
“It was very, very quiet except for the sirens,” Stephanos said.
“It was really other worldly. It was like fiction. I felt like I was in a movie,” Stephanos said. “It was an eerie stillness.”
Thinking back on that run, Stephanos said he recalled looking at the spectators, scanning the crowd for his wife, Maria Stephanos, then a Fox 25 anchor, and children near the finish line.
He suspected they would be at the candy store, Sugar Heaven, on Boylston Street, because his wife loves sweets.
But Stephanos is convinced he may have seen one of the Tsarnaev brothers as he approached the finish line because around that time they might have been leaving the backpacks with their homemade bombs.
“I knew I locked eyes with one of the Tsarnaev brothers,” Stephanos said, referring to the bombers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, brothers who moved to the United State as teenagers and became radicalized.
Additional victims
On April 18, three days after the bombing, they killed MIT policeman Sean Collier while on the run. In the early morning hours of April 19, Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after being run over by his younger brother during his escape and shootout with police. MBTA transit police officer Dic Donohue was seriously injured during the shootout with the Tsarnaevs in Watertown. He survived.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was apprehended later that night. He was convicted in 2015 on 30 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction, and is in prison under a death sentence.
Fortunately, Stephanos was with Maria and their children at their designated meeting spot near the Hancock Tower when the bombs went off.
After the second bomb, Stephanos said his daughter squeezed his hand. Realizing it was a terrorist attack, he remembers looking at the Hancock Tower and thinking of the potential danger.
“Man, that is a lot of glass,” Stephanos said he thought.
Maria, now an anchor for Channel 5 in Boston, began making phone calls and calling into her former news station before the family left the city.
The following year, Stephanos was determined to run in the marathon again, saying his mood was uplifted by the spirit of the crowd and participants.
“That was one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences I ever had,” Stephanos said. “There were miles of smiles and high fives.”
Even though he was not injured, Stephanos said the bombing has changed the way he feels and thinks about being in large crowds.
“It really affected me. Whenever I hear a really loud noise, I definitely take a moment,” Stephanos said.
“I don’t like being in that situation anymore. I don’t like big crowds of people,” he said, adding that he always looks for an exit when he is in large gatherings.
He also watches people with a wary eye to see if anyone is out of place, especially people with bags. And he is careful when he travels to not put bags down and walk away.
“I don’t want to freak people out,” Stephanos said.
‘I knew something was wrong’Chris Young, 64, of Wrentham, was near the Boston Public Library when he heard the explosions.
Young, who wrote and edited the Boston Marathon program and other publications for 25 years and now works in The Sun Chronicle’s sports department, was not working that day. But he had a press pass and was planning on relaxing and enjoying the day.
“I knew something was wrong,” Young said, recalling the second explosion.
“It seemed so out of place. Usually terrorist incidents don’t happen at sporting events,” Young said, adding that the most memorable event before the marathon was the 1972 PLO attack on Israeli athletes at the Olympics.
Unlike targeted terrorist attacks, Young said the marathon bombers wanted to hurt as many as people as they could.
“They didn’t seem to care who was affected by it.”
The Boston Athletic Association worked very hard to organize the race, Young said, and didn’t shy away from recognizing the bombing in their publications for the 2014 race.
“They faced it head on,” he said of the program, adding that 2014 was a “redemption day for a lot of folks.”
Young said he has a lot of admiration for the first responders, hospital workers and doctors who worked around the clock and prevented many more from dying.
“You think about that day,” he said, “it could have been a lot worse.”
The heroes, Young said, “were the first responders that day who ran toward the danger.”
He said that through the years the spirit of Boston Strong has triumphed over the attacks.
This year, for the 127th Boston Marathon, it is only natural for people to think about the bombings, Young said.
“It will be a celebration of sorts and also be a somber reflection of what happened 10 years ago,” he said.
Changed large events
The way law enforcement approaches security for large events changed after the 9/11 terror attacks and even more so after the marathon bombings, according to local police officials.
“I think the marathon bombing gave us the notion that it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when,’” Acting Mansfield Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
He and Foxboro Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan say there is now more cooperation, partnerships and exchange of information between federal, state and local law enforcement.
The idea, they say, is to work to prevent the next attack instead of merely responding to one.
If they have to respond to one, Ellsworth and Noonan said, police will be able to react more efficiently.
As part of their training, Noonan said police not only look at incidents in the country but also across the globe to learn about the methods terrorists are using. The information, he said, is shared by law enforcement at all levels.
“We’re constantly communicating,” Noonan said.
The security consciousness that is now part of large events, such as sporting events and concerts, is a far cry from before the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Noonan and Ellsworth said.
Noonan, a Foxboro native, remembers being among town school kids allowed to enter the old stadium at halftime for free to see the New England Patriots before the team became a Super Bowl dynasty.
“In the 1980s, there were no security concerns,” Noonan said. “Pre-9/11 you just had to worry about a fistfight in the stands.”
Now, as part of security measures, patrons at football games and concerts are no longer allowed to carry bags inside the stadium. They can only bring items inside in a clear plastic bag.
Patrons are swept with a body scanner, which replaced older metal detectors thanks to improvements in technology, enabling fans to enter the stadium quicker.
“Technology has evolved since 9/11. We now have better equipment that speeds up the process that provides security and a better fan experience,” Noonan said.
The two police officials say the public plays an important part in reporting potential threats and they urge people to report suspicious activity to their local police departments whether by phone, tip line or social media platforms.
“The public is also part of our team. The whole adage of ‘see something, say something’ really matters. We get calls about suspicious bags all the time,” Ellsworth said.
“We can’t do the job ourselves,” he added.