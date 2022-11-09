Paul Heroux Presser
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux talks to the media on Wednesday following his victory over incumbent Tom Hodgson to become Bristol County Sheriff.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux will stay on the job until he’s sworn in as the new sheriff of Bristol County, but he’ll “start the clock ticking” on a special election to pick his successor by offering a letter of resignation in the next few days.

Speaking to a group of reporters Wednesday morning outside his Newport Avenue home following his ousting of longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson, Heroux said the key to his narrow victory over the 25-year veteran Republican was that “It was time for change,” comparing it to his defeat of seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas in his first campaign for mayor five years ago.

