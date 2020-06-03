WRENTHAM — An Italian restaurant will be opening at the former Tavern at Wrentham off Shears Street.
The new business will be the fourth location for a La Familia Restaurant, joining ones in Cumberland, Easton and Taunton.
It is described as a family-owned restaurant that, besides its specialty of Italian food, will also serve American, European, Portuguese, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fare.
Selectmen at their meeting Tuesday night approved all-alcoholic common victualer’s and entertainment licenses for the restaurant.
The ownership didn’t reveal an opening date, but in the next couple of months will be undertaking minimal interior work, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said.
The first La Familia Restaurant opened November 2014 in Taunton followed two years later by one in Cumberland. The South Easton restaurant opened its doors last September.
The restaurants are owned by the Amaya family, who hail from El Salvador.
Ever Amaya and Alex Amaya will own and operate the Wrentham restaurant.
Ever Amaya has been cooking in fine-dining restaurants since 1989, including the Lafayette House in Foxboro and Luciano’s in Wrentham.
In 2011 he opened Papagallo, a Latin American restaurant off Pleasant Street (Route 123) in Attleboro, with his family and joined two cousins to open the La Familia in Taunton.
Alex Amaya has been cooking in fine restaurants since 1999 and specializes in Italian cuisine.
The single-story building off Shears Street has been a sports bar for decades.
The Tavern at Wrentham last July abruptly closed its doors, catching employees and patrons by surprise.
The restaurant/bar had been a gathering spot for food, music and activities such as music bingo, trivia nights and karaoke, for about a decade.
The Tavern at Wrentham, which was owned by Doug Smith who owns Pizzeria Grande in Walpole, replaced Tom’s Tavern, run for nearly three decades by Tom Gianfrancesco. He was also very involved with the community, sponsoring popular road races.
Tom’s Tavern also closed abruptly, in March 2009. Smith bought the property at an auction and opened Tavern at Wrentham a year later, adding an addition for overflow and functions.
There have been similar businesses at the location since 1948.
