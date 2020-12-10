NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro area seems to becoming a Hollywood movie lot.
Two weeks ago, movie star Jennifer Lawrence was filming at Wheaton College for the movie "Don't Look Up," about an asteroid headed toward Earth due out next year.
Now, the former Babies R Us building next to Target in North Attleboro is the scene for filming of a movie including some special effects that resemble a fire.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the filming of the movie, called "Black Friday," began outdoors on Wednesday night and will continue into next week. The film crew has been working inside the building the past couple of weeks.
The crew is using a smoke machine and electronic light signs to make it look like the building is on fire. The special effects are projected on a white board that make it appear the building is on fire.
“This is all special effects and there was no fire,” Coleman said.
The smoke machine sent clouds of smoke across nearby Route 1. The fire chief said the fire department received about 20 911 calls reporting a building fire.
“We have been in contact with the production crew and they will notify us in the event of an emergency,” Coleman said.
Firefighters will be on scene on a detail as the special effects will involve a fire tube and the use of propane gas. The production company has obtained a permit for its use, he said.
"Black Friday" is a movie about a store owner who uses a satanic ritual every black Friday to turn a profit on the biggest shopping day of the year. But things go awry after Russian gangsters rob the store and spill blood, causing all hell to literally break loose, according to the movie website IMDb.
It is written and directed by actor Nicholas Thurkette, who is known for Amazon Prime Video movies Revelator in 2017 and Cloudy with a Chance of Sunshine in 2018, according to IMDb.
The movie is scheduled for release in June 2021.
During the beginning of the new year, movie crews for "Don't Look Up" are scheduled to film in North Attleboro but the production company is still finalizing permits for locations, Coleman said.
That movie has a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hil.
In addition to Wheaton College, filming was done for the movie on streets in Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.