1st Baby of 2023

Madison Poliskey and Conner Salvas of Attleboro with their newborn Luna.

 Sturdy Memorial Hospital

ATTLEBORO — The first baby of the New Year arrived at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about three hours after the calendar rolled over, and it’s a girl born to an Attleboro couple.

Madison Poliskey and Conner Salvas welcomed their first child at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, the hospital said.