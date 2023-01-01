ATTLEBORO — The first baby of the New Year arrived at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about three hours after the calendar rolled over, and it’s a girl born to an Attleboro couple.
Madison Poliskey and Conner Salvas welcomed their first child at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, the hospital said.
Luna clocked in weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and stretched 18 inches long.
“They were surprised but very excited to learn that they were the parents of the first baby born at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in 2023,” hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said.
Both the baby and parents are doing well, she said.
The parents of the first baby received a gift basket from the hospital that included a variety of items for the newborn.