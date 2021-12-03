A second straight weekend of major holiday events in the Attleboro area will be highlighted by Attleboro’s annual parade Saturday.
There will also be tree lighting ceremonies scheduled on Saturday in Seekonk and on Sunday in Norton, and Santa will have to find time to appear in a parade Sunday in Norfolk.
ATTLEBORO
The city’s 10th annual “Holiday Happening” parade and “Family Fun Day” is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The parade is slated to start at 10 a.m. from Capron Park and will travel down Dennis Street to Mechanic Street and end at Highland Park.
At Highland Park, there will be a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, face painting, holiday crafts, games, photo opportunities, pizza, raffles, cookies and hot chocolate.
The events sponsored by the Parks and Forestry Department were not held last year due to the pandemic.
Also, the second annual “Holiday Wreath Creation” contest will be held at Capron Park in conjunction with the “Holiday Happening” celebration.
A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest. Each participant will be given a wreath to decorate that can be dedicated to a family, loved one, friend, or business.
Prizes will be awarded for the wreaths receiving the most votes in different categories, and money raised will help fund next year’s event.
NORFOLK
Santa will be quite busy as Norfolk Lions annual Santa parade is scheduled for Sunday.
Prior to the parade, Santa stops in at Hillcrest Village senior housing to hand out cookies and other treats.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Village on Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Santa’s elves, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, the King Philip Marching Band, Norfolk police and firefighters, area Scouts, and others will join Santa parading through the center of town, turning right onto Liberty Lane and ending at the library.
At 4 p.m. residents are invited to visit with Santa outside the library and have their pictures taken. Refreshments will be provided by Norfolk Recreation Department.
Children are invited to bring their homemade ornaments to help decorate the town Christmas tree, which will be lit.
NORTON
Norton’s annual Festival of Lights is on for 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event is traditionally held on the town common, and Santa is expected to make a showing.
SEEKONK
Seekonk’s annual tree lighting event is slated from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Hall on Peck Street off Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. where children can participate in holiday themed activities and crafts, write letters to Santa, sip hot chocolate, and enjoy other holiday treats.
At 6 p.m., there will be the lighting of the tree, donated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk, followed by musical entertainment and a visit from Santa arriving by fire truck.
This year the festivities will include a 30-foot by 40-foot outdoor ice skating rink that will be set up by the playground from noon to 8 p.m. Some skates will be available to borrow.
Overflow parking will be available at Seekonk High School and a shuttle service will operate.
Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Doorways food pantry for local families in need.
