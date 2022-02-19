'It's bittersweet': After nearly 60 years, Attleboro High set to play final regular season basketball games in gymnasium

‘It’s bittersweet.”
Those two words spoken by Mark Houle, Attleboro High School’s athletic director and boys basketball coach, will likely be repeated throughout the next week by many in the area as the final regular season basketball games loom for the high school’s nearly 60-year-old, storied large gymnasium.
Those decades of memories and history will be conjured up on both Monday and Wednesday night as a multi-generational book closes for both the city and the school to make way for a new $260 million school, and its new gymnasium. It’s under construction and is scheduled for completion in time for the start of school in the fall.
Attleboro’s Large Gym opened for the 1962-63 school year and has seen generations of area families and athletes pass through it over the years. The first game played in the gym was a 61-49 boys basketball win over Mansfield, and the last will be a girls basketball tilt against familiar foe North Attleboro.
Houle, who has also been the boys basketball coach for the last 27 years, said there are countless memories that come up when thinking about the gym where he, and his athletes, spent anywhere from hundreds to thousands of hours.
“It’s been a long run, and a lot of people have called that gym their home,” Houle said. “I definitely think there’s a lot of emotion and a lot of great memories that kind of start flooding back through the years. There’s a lot of different events we’ve held there, too, monumental events whether it was athletics or graduation.”
Outside of games, the gym was a staple for school activities, hosting graduations, homecoming dances, spirit rallies and Blue Pride Nights. For the community as a whole, it saw blood drives, youth tournaments, unified sports and even professional boxing matches take place.
The new gym will be open for school sports in the fall.
The state-of-the-art facility will offer increased capacity and an opportunity for the school to host playoff games or tournaments in the future.
“The new gymnasium will be a little bigger,” Houle said. “The current capacity in our gym is 1,200 and the new gym will be 1,800. The amount of space will be bigger for our fans and to host larger events, whether its big events within our own school or some kind of district or state game. I think the amount of space we’re going to have won’t be overbearing.”
Houle said Monday’s 6:30 p.m. contest for the boys against Durfee High School and Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. girls game against North will be the final two regular season home games for both programs for the season.
Both the boys and girls are expected to play post-season tournament games, but the schedule and locations won’t be available for another week.
Memories for a lifetime
Former and current Attleboro coaches and players reminisced on their days inside the gym, stirring up memories from the early days of its use to the 1998 state title run.
Houle recalled that during his first year as a coach, during the 1995-96 season, Attleboro lost to undefeated North Attleboro 76-41, and then avenged the defeat in an upset win over NAHS to close out the season.
“Classic game between two very good teams,” Houle recalled. “Clutch performances and late game free throws by Derek Swenson (helped us win).”
Houle also recalled the historic 1998 season where a shattered backboard during practice led to the team having to improvise.
“We had to stop practice for a few minutes to clean up the glass,” Houle said. “The boys thought practice was over, but not so fast, we used the side baskets to continue practice.”
Attleboro went on to win the 1998 state championship, finishing 25-1. A notable game along the way was a 16-point home win over New Bedford in sectionals before a packed gym.
Current Attleboro boys basketball assistant coach Ed Gagnon’s ties to the gym run deep. He played on the floor as a visitor in its inaugural season with Coyle High School.
Since then, Gagnon has coached as an opponent for Bishop Feehan High School’s boys basketball team before finding his way to the bench for Attleboro boys hoops in 2017 as a volunteer assistant.
The thought of being there from the beginning to the end is a special feeling for Gagnon.
“We played in one of the first games in the gym in December of ‘62. ... Now I’m not only going to be a part of (one of the) first games, I’ll be a part of the last game,” Gagnon said. “Most of my memories are those of coaching in the gym (with Feehan and Attleboro).”
Gagnon wasn’t sure if any former players from the 1962-63 season would be at the gym on Monday or Wednesday, but said he knows he’ll be one of a very small group with ties going back to the inaugural season.
“I’m certainly going to be in a minority,” Gagnon said. “Who would have known I’d have a 60-year connection? If you had told me that in December of 1962, I would have told you that you were nuts.”
Local standout Missy Traversi, who lit up the points column as a player for Bishop Feehan High School prior to coaching the Attleboro High girls basketball team from 2011 to 2014, remembered a special aura within the gym that just made it a comfortable place for shooters.
“I would call it a shooter’s gym. I think that’s a shooter’s gym,” Traversi said. “I don’t know what it is about those rims, maybe it’s in the whole gymnasium. ... There was something about that gym and those nets. I always played pretty well there.”
A local, Traversi spent countless hours growing up in a gym where she honed her skills into a Division I basketball player at the University of Maine, a professional player in Europe and a Division I basketball coach now with Army.
“I grew up in Attleboro, born and raised, and would do Metro West travel basketball in that gym. I attended St. John’s in Attleboro, so we’d have Saturday and Sunday middle school games there. I spent a good portion of my childhood in those doors, a lot of memories,” she said. “(It’s) bittersweet.”
Among notable recentmemories for Traversi was coaching Bri Hochwarter Bracken, who is now the head coach for Attleboro’s girls basketball team. Traversi and Hochwarter Bracken, a former college basketball player herself with UMass-Dartmouth, coached together briefly at Wheelock.
“I went to coach there for a few years and had the opportunity to coach Bri Hochwarter, who’s the coach there (at Attleboro High) now,” said Traversi. “That’s probably one of the most special memories, was coaching her.”
Marc Forbes, a 1969 Attleboro High graduate who also played basketball for the school, said the memories are always going to stay with the program and the fact a new home is on the way does not erase the emotional connection to the teams.
“To me, brick and mortar doesn’t necessitate emotional ties. I think the events that have occurred within the confines of that gym certainly do have a lot of meaning to those people,” said Forbes, who has had both his son and daughter play after him at the gym.
“I think looking forward to a new gym is going to be a great new start for the Attleboro Bombardiers. ... The fact it’s a new brick-and-mortar doesn’t mean anything because the memories of what Attleboro basketball means to this community are always going to be there because of where they play.”
Forbes likened the transition to a new facility to the old Boston Garden, and how despite moving facilities to the TD Garden for the Boston Bruins and Celtics, the tradition and history never left the teams.
“There hasn’t been any change in emotional attachments over the years (for the Garden),” Forbes said. “From the old, crickety Garden to the new one, they accommodated to the new one (in ways) that the original founder never even entertained. I think that will be true for the Attleboro gym. There’s going to be new memories made that are built on the foundation of the original gym and the people that passed through it.”
Going forward
So what from the current gym will be moving to the new one? Houle said nothing is for certain at the moment, but did mention some older banners and possibly pieces of the gym floor will be saved.
Select equipment will be transferred to the new gym in the spring to prepare for demolition, but it is not known what specifically will be moved.
The Sun Chronicle reported earlier this week that a temporary occupancy permit is scheduled to be issued on June 16 and the building is scheduled to open for teachers on Aug. 25. The permit will allow officials to start moving equipment into the new building.
“There’s still discussion on what we’ll be doing with some of the significant banners we have,” said Houle. “I’m sure some of the pieces of the floor we’ll be talking about what we’re going to do with. There’s definitely going to be some pieces of the history that will move on with us to the new school.”
Gagnon mentioned his hope that pieces of the gym could be saved to potentially auction off for fundraising as keepsakes, but Houle did not mention any specific plans for that.
The school building will be set to enter demolition stages in April, with the first part to go being the pool.
The current building will be emptied between April and August and then demolished to make way for parking lots. Outdoor athletic fields are also in the works, with an estimated completion date being in the spring of 2024.
Flooring for the gym was expected to be delivered this past week and installed in the next couple of weeks.
Forbes said he hopes the new building remains a staple in the community outside of the sports realm, as it had been before, adding his excitement to see the school progress and more forward.
“I hope it does become a real community access point, because that’ll draw even more memories into the new facility,” Forbes said. “We’re all excited, all of us who have been residents of Attleboro. To see things progress like the new school has, it’s incredibly exciting to people like me and other residents. I’m excited for people to experience the new gymnasium.”