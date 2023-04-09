na brush fire 4-9-23

A firefighter trains a hose on a brush fire Sunday off Wild Acres Road.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A brush fire on Easter Sunday burned about 10 acres in the Martin Conservation Area where the town was constructing a recreation area.

“It’s devastating to us. We’ll have to start over,” Marsha Goldstein, executive director of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful said Sunday.

