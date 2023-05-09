MANSFIELD — Maureen Doherty and Brendan Roche were elected to the select board in Tuesday’s annual town election and Gregory Penesis is the town’s new moderator.
Doherty, with 894 votes, and Roche, with 689 votes, topped the six-candidate contest for two three-year seats on the select board.
Doherty has been on the building committee for over three decades.
Roche is an alternate planning board member. As a Democrat, Roche had run unsuccessfully against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, in the past two state elections.
The four runner-up select board candidates and their votes were Kostas Loukos, 573; Mark Corsillo, 397; Joseph Britt, 125; and Patrick McCue, 94.
Loukos has been the town moderator and ran for selectmen in 2018 and served on the conservation commission.
Corsillo is on the planning board as an alternate member and the waste reduction and recycling committee.
McCue, a member of the Keep Mansfield Beautiful Committee, ran a write-in campaign in the November election against state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
Britt is a former Boston police officer who is now involved in community activism.
Penesis, who took in 725 votes, edged out longtime moderator Robert Saquet, 685 votes, for the one-year moderator post.
Saquet served 34 years as moderator before deciding not to run again two years ago and being replaced by Loukos.
A total of 1,521 or 8.2% of the town’s 18,533 registered voters cast ballots at the high school poll.
The election attracted more candidates and attention than many past local elections as there were two contests with no incumbents.
The select board seats opened up after longtime members Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio decided not to run for re-election.
Aptowitz was wrapping up his fifth three-year term and DelVecchio his third.
For two three-year school committee seats, former select board member Steven Schoonveld and Jenifer Sellon were the sole candidates.
They will fill the terms of two longtime school board members who didn’t run for re-election, Chairwoman Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher.
Also with no challenger was housing authority member Kevin Doyle for a five-year term.