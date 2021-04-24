On Friday nights in the fall, North Attleboro’s attention has often been focused on the high school football game under the lights at Community Field.
Most of the attention, anyway.
Another group of slightly younger players usually were engaged in an equally spirited contest. These pickup games — in the shadows on a crisp fall night with thousands gathered nearby — were waged behind the bleachers on the visiting team’s side and were one of those fun traditions that made North Attleboro High School football special.
Mike Strachan remembers. In the late 1970s and early ’80s, he was one of those kids. Strachan and his friends would play, knowing in a few years they would be graduating to the big field, under Community Field’s bright lights.
“Everybody in North Attleboro wanted to be part of Big Red,” Strachan said.
Soon, he would be part of the tradition, quarterbacking North Attleboro’s 1985 team and becoming a big part of the Red Rocketeers’ success, just as his older brother Frank had been.
On Saturday, he will play an even bigger role in what is being called The Century Game, the 100th end-of-the-season meeting between the Attleboro and North Attleboro high school football teams.
But he will not be wearing red.
Since 2013, Strachan has been the head coach of the Red Rocketeers’ rivals from Attleboro. After more than four decades of watching the North Attleboro football tradition, he realizes how important the annual showdown — traditionally staged on Thanksgiving but this year delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic — is to both communities.
“I was blessed to be part of the tradition of football in North Attleboro,” he said. “Thanksgiving was such a big part of that, knowing that you were playing that big game at the end of the season just as others had for decades.
“But let’s face it, North Attleboro has had the advantage for many years,” he continued. “Now, we feel we’ve brought the rivalry back, and we’re really looking forward to Saturday’s game.”
Even that, however, is not the only reason why Saturday will be so important to Strachan.
Lining up for Attleboro will be Mike Strachan Jr., the coach’s son and a two-year captain for the Blue Bombardiers.
It will be the last of many times father and son will hit the football field together. Mike Sr. first coached his son in youth football when the boy was just 7, enduring hundreds of steamy August practices before the season began and bone-chilling temperatures of November as they prepared for the final game of the year.
Mike Jr. has achieved much, his father says: Leading tackler in Attleboro history, a two-year captain in lacrosse and a football scholarship next fall at the University of Rhode Island.
“What I’m most proud of is his academic achievement — top 2 percent in his class,” Strachan said. “My kids have always put their classroom work first, and that’s really special.”
Mike Jr. had played for North Attleboro’s junior football team until eighth grade but switched to be able to play under his father, as allowed by the state. The senior linebacker says he is “enmeshed in Attleboro” and has enjoyed his time with Big Blue.
“He’s one of us,” said William Runey, a fellow football team captain.
The switch from red to blue was not so easy for Mike Sr. He grew up at Broadway and Leonard Street in North Attleboro, a short walk from Community Field where there was always a game to be played among neighborhood friends, no matter what the season.
His father Jack had played high school football while growing up in Newton. Sports were at the center of the Strachan family’s life throughout Mike’s childhood.
After graduating from North Attleboro High in 1986, Strachan went on to play at Stonehill College and then began his coaching career — interning with the New England Patriots, serving as the head football coach for five years in Sweden with its European Football League entry and serving as the head coach at Framingham State University for seven years. He was also extremely successful in his career in the elevator industry, at one time overseeing 700 employees.
“But I wanted to do something in life more than make money,” he said. “I wanted to go on to other things where I could help young people make good choices and lead them on a successful path.”
That opportunity arose in 2013 when Attleboro High needed a football coach. As much as he loved the North High football tradition, Strachan knew the job was right for him.
“It’s been so rewarding seeing these kids grow up and mature,” he said. “The seniors will be moving on to college and to careers, and it’s nice to think you played a part in it.”
But one game remains on Saturday. Strachan is thrilled that The Century Game will be played not on the artificial turf fields at Attleboro or North Attleboro high schools but on the grass at Community Field, not far from his boyhood home and the scene of all those football games, big and small, from his past.
“There are so many traditions involved in these games — the pre-game breakfast, the decorating of the helmets,” Strachan said while strolling across the downtown North Attleboro field earlier this week. “All of those traditions are embedded in this place, in this field. It’s just awesome to think we’ll be playing here, just like others have 99 times before.”
