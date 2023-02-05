After record-setting low temperatures Saturday -- the coldest weather in the area in seven years -- Sunday was like early spring.
Following early morning lows in the teens, thermometers in the area during the afternoon peaked in the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies.
A high of 51 was recorded at 3 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
The record high for the date is 65 in 2019, department records show.
Sunday's highs were a dramatic and rare 50-degree-plus swing in one day.
The thermometer bottomed out at minus 10 degrees at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the city water department said. The fee-like temperature at that time because of stiff winds around 30 mph read minus 27.
It was the coldest temperature in Attleboro since it was also minus 10 on Valentine's Day in 2016, department records show.
The record low for Saturday's date had been minus 3 in 1942, and the new record falls in a four-way tie for the fifth lowest temp for the month.
The record low for February is minus 22 in 1943. The lowest temp in the Attleboro record books was minus 28 in January 1942.
The coldest it had been this winter in the city was 8 degrees Christmas Eve.
Despite the warmup that began Saturday afternoon, the area Saturday and Sunday was dealing with the fallout from the bitter temperatures.
A pipe burst in the Parish Center at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
The office will be closed at least Monday due to power being out. The adoration chapel will also be closed. All meetings in the center will be canceled this week, the church said Sunday.
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville was evacuated for a few hours Saturday afternoon due to a gas leak from a rooftop unit involving a burst sprinkler pipe, authorities said.
Plainville and State Police assisted with evacuating the crowd, and firefighters were on the scene while a sprinkler company made repairs.
The casino reopened by late afternoon.
Hundreds of area residents endured the brutal temperatures without electricity after strong arctic winds knocked down trees, limbs and utility wires Friday night into Saturday. All have had power restored.
A total of 502 Eversource customers in Norfolk were without electricity mid-day Saturday.
In that town, a tree was reported to have fallen on a house on Spring Street. No injuries were reported.
In Mansfield, the town opened a public warming shelter at the Jordan-Jackson School on East Street on Friday night after about 450 homes and businesses were left without electricity when a tree fell on power lines off Oakland Street.
The temperature early Saturday morning in Mansfield was reported as low as minus 10, with a wind chill of minus 29.
Electricity had been restored by 2 a.m. Saturday to all affected Mansfield Electric customers.
Homes that had no electricity included those on Ware, Shields, Hope and Oakland streets as well as Francis and Connor avenues and surrounding streets.
Dozens of homes and businesses in other communities, including Attleboro, Norton, Foxboro, Rehoboth, and Seekonk lost electricity Friday but all had power restored by Saturday, National Grid reported.
Seekonk's failures had numbered 140 at one time. The town had also opened a warming shelter at the senior center on Arcade Avenue Friday morning and daytime Saturday.
About 2,300 homes and businesses -- a quarter of Foxboro's National Grid customers -- had no power for about an hour Friday morning when gusts toppled a large tree onto utility lines on Pleasant Street near Mechanic Street.
In Norton, a tree Friday night crashed into the roof of a Cape-style home on Evergreen Road, which sustained moderate damage, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Three residents and a pet inside the home were not injured.
The town's building inspector responded to inspect the damage and advised the occupants to leave the home.
Firefighters from Norton and other communities dealt with the extreme cold to extinguish a two-alarm house fire in Easton early Saturday morning.
The fire was reported about 4:20 p.m. in the attic of the home on Depot Street.
First-responding Easton firefighters discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the multi-story, single-family home. Firefighters Initiated an interior attack to bring the fire under control.
“The temperatures were well below zero with wind chill at least at minus 35. Water freezes quickly, and the crews did an amazing job keeping water flowing to the fire,” Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said. “Without their training and hard work this fire could have had a far worse outcome.”
Also assisting were Mansfield Emergency Management Agency.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, said Alexander, the former Plainville fire chief.
In North Attleboro, scaffolding collapsed about 5:30 p.m. Friday outside a town Housing Authority building at 22 South Washington St.
It is believed safety attachments broke off, a fire official said, adding nobody was hurt.
A caller had reported falling debris from the building, and the scaffolding that had been set up to work on an elevator fell about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived to the scene.
A street light was also damaged, but crews had the scene cleaned up Friday night.
In North Attleboro about 9 p.m. Friday, a large tree was reported to have brought down utility wires and snapped a pole at Route 152 and Westchester Drive.
A large tree was reported blocking George Street in Plainville about 10 p.m.
In Foxboro, trees were reported felled about 9 p.m. at Water and Main streets and on North Street. Earlier in the evening, a tree pulled wires down on Walnut Street and another tree was felled on Dassance Drive.
The low temperatures in the area Saturday paled compared to some parts of Massachusetts.
In the northern central part of the state near New Hampshire, in Ashburnham, the thermometer hit minus 20, and nearby Ashby observed a wind chill of minus 40.
Boston, Worcester, and Providence reported setting new records for below-zero temperatures for Saturday's date.