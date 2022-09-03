In 1976, Sen. Robert Dole was asked why he was campaigning as President Gerald Ford’s running mate.
“The vice presidency is a great job,” Dole quipped, “it’s all indoor work and no heavy lifting.”
Once upon a time, landing a government job — from laborer to police officer to vice president — was the pot of gold at the end of the job-search rainbow.
Working for the government — city, state or federal — was fairly well insulated from the likelihood of layoffs, pay was decent, raises came regularly, benefits were generous and there was a promise of a pension and a reasonably comfortable retirement at the end of it all.
In the bad old days of political patronage, those jobs were sometimes proffered as rewards for loyalty or secured as perks for a pal. But for generations of Americans — particularly marginalized immigrant communities who faced discrimination in the private sector — a job “on the city” was an entry to the middle class. Think going from “No Irish Need Apply” signs in factory windows to the cliche of the Irish cop on the beat multiplied, with slight variations, in thousands of family histories.
Years of reforms and public scrutiny have made municipal hiring more professional and less political, but that didn’t make a public sector post any less sought after.
Until now. While many private companies have complained for months about filling slots, that tight labor market is having an impact on the ability of communities to plow snow, patch roads or fill public safety shifts.
Municipalities around the state and in this area report problems filling job openings that run the gamut from public works posts to highly technical positions such as water treatment plant operators or planning experts.
Speaking for many, Norton Town Manager Michael Yunits asks, “Where did everybody go?”
Norton lists about half a dozen job openings on its municipal website. That may not seem like a huge backlog of openings, but some jobs, such as a new town planner and a part-time local inspector, have been open since this spring.
“All we had was one applicant for the post of planner and economic development,” Yunits said. While it requires a college degree, the upper salary level for the planning post is $95,000. “The number of qualified people applying is slim to none.”
The days when people lined up for municipal jobs seem to be gone. “There used to be a list of names to choose from. Not anymore,” Yunits said.
He said that other towns are even poaching the employees he has.
Among the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area only a few list more than a handful of openings. But in some cases those postings date back months.
One of the toughest challenges is that some municipal jobs require particular licenses or permits that the average job seeker might not have — a commercial driver’s license for a highway department dump truck operator, for example, or the specialized training and certification to operate a water treatment facility, or expertise in the arcane aspects of zoning laws.
It’s not just a local problem. The Massachusetts Municipal Association, whose membership includes most of the 351 cities and towns in the state, currently lists more than 260 non-teaching job openings on its website, from laborer to town manager.
Last month, the city of Worcester said it was trying to fill 170 positions. The quasi-public Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has been struggling to fill openings — despite offering bonuses
Goeffrey Beckwith, the MMA’s executive director, says the situation is unusual and it can be traced to a combination of issues.
“You had COVID, and people changing careers. The number of people looking for positions has declined.” Add to that, members of the baby boom generation are moving into their retirement years, a “silver tsunami” as Beckwith called it.
“It’s happening at both ends,” Beckwith says. Traditionally, “local government has been much less affected by a tight labor market than the private sector,” he says, but now, “cities and towns are going through the same difficulty.”
Tight labor market
Job losses caused by corporate shutdowns during the pandemic gave way to a tight labor market for private companies nationwide. Then came the phenomenon known as “the great resignation,” as the nation’s “quit rate” hit a 20-year high in November.
According to a study by the Pew Research Center in March, about one in five non-retired U.S. adults (19%) — including similar shares of men (18%) and women (20%) — say they quit a job at some point in 2021, meaning they left by choice and not because they were fired, laid off or because a temporary job had ended.
“Adults younger than 30 are far more likely than older adults to have voluntarily left their job last year: 37% of young adults say they did this, compared with 17% of those ages 30 to 49, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 5% of those ages 65 and older.”
The study’s authors cited a number of reasons, including “low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work,” the Pew analysis said. “The survey also finds that those who quit and are now employed elsewhere are more likely than not to say their current job has better pay, more opportunities for advancement and more work-life balance and flexibility.”
According to the survey, about 4 in 10 adults who quit a job last year (39%) say a reason was that they were working too many hours, while 3 in 10 cite working too few hours. About a third (35%) cite wanting to relocate to a different area, while relatively few (18%) cite their employer requiring a COVID-19 vaccine as a reason.
When asked separately whether their reasons for quitting a job were related to the coronavirus outbreak, 31% say they were. Those without a four-year college degree (34%) are more likely than those with a bachelor’s degree or more education (21%) to say the pandemic played a role in their decision.
Today, the nation’s unemployment rate stands at 3.7%; Massachusetts is at 3.5%. And, despite inflation and the looming threat of a recession, labor markets still appear tight.
Municipal governments weren’t immune to that market dynamic, but they also face a different set of challenges when it comes to finding and keeping people. Unlike in today’s private sector, many municipalities are covered by collective bargaining agreements. And while those may provide protections for workers, union contracts also mean “communities are much less nimble than the private sector” when it comes to offering incentives like signing bonuses, Beckwith notes.
And local budgets are also constrained by law, including the state’s tax-limiting statute known as Proposition 2 ½, which restricts how much a city or town can raise by local taxes, he says. (That’s why the MMA lobbies for the state to step up local aid, he adds.) “In the private sector they have much greater flexibility.” In a good year, they can hire more people to keep up services. If a town wants to expand its workforce, it has to cut back somewhere else.
“Staffing levels to deliver service in public jobs are much lower than many private entities,” Beckwith says.
Municipal governments faced pandemic shutdowns, too. Many city and town halls closed or sharply limited access under state mandates. But employees still tried to serve the public remotely — processing the usual range of permit requests and citizen questions through phone calls and emails.
But not every public job can be done via Zoom. Police and fire departments have to be staffed, potholes have to be filled and sewer and water plants don’t run by remote control.
For Owen Bebeau, the personnel director in Attleboro’s city government, that can make keeping things up and running an issue. The city currently has an opening for two operators for its wastewater treatment plant, for example.
“Scheduling is a challenge,” he says. “Nobody can keep up this pace.”
Keeping and finding the right people is an ongoing process.
“There’s always a salary issue,” he said. “Some people want to work closer to home, some just want to work from home. There’s a whole myriad of issues to face we haven’t seen before.”
Having a community where public service employees — teachers, police officers truck divers — can afford to live and work is a challenge as housing costs rise. But as towns add more affordable housing — Norton, encouraged by state zoning rules, recently added 104 affordable housing units — starting a career in working for local government becomes more doable.
For Bebeau, there have been some bright spots, too.
“Last month, we did fill a number of positions,” he said this week. Some are in the process of being interviewed and some are fairly exotic positions, like a new veterinarian for Capron Park Zoo.
In North Attleboro, where police staffing has been an issue, the department recently swore in six new members. Chief Richard McQuade, introducing the new officers, told a city council meeting last month that four more recruits are currently in academy training programs. While that still leaves the department a half-dozen officers short of a full complement, it does mean he’ll be able to restore the resource officer to the high school this year, the chief told councilors.
Managers say there’s no quick or easy solution to the shortage of applicants. “There’s no magic bullet,” Bebeau said. “It’s just a hard road to take.”
He urges people to check out the city website for job offers.
“We offer good pay for work that is needed to run a community,” he said. “These are really careers if you want it.”
“All we can do is plug away,” Yunits said. He might turn to a placement agency for help, but “I’d hate to steal from other towns and put them in the same boat.”
And there’s always the possibility that the labor market might undergo a shift. Some workers who chose working for a private company could find themselves the first let go if there’s an economic downturn, Yunits said.
“Some of the people who have left to go to the private sector may regret it,” he said.
One thing that could help, he said, is exposing young people to the possibility of working for their town. “Like if the high school could start giving some exposure to jobs available in the public sector,” he said. Yunits added that for some students who may not be going on to college, a town job would be great for them.
Beckwith would agree. The MMA has a Massachustts town career program that it started even prior to the pandemic.
“We are sending out the message to young people about the value of going into careers in local government,” Beckwith said.
The association also has training programs through Suffolk University for current employees who would like to advance in their field, to department heads or managers.
Beckwith hopes such programs will instill a sense of mission into public sector work. He points to the example of the last two years and the often extraordinary services public workers rendered.
“How do you keep a library open in a pandemic, how do you keep a senior center as a place where people can go and feel safe? It takes a lot of time and effort,” Beckwith said.
And such a sense of accomplishment offers things a job in private industry may not. “Study after study shows it gives much much greater satisfaction than a one-time bonus,” he said.
“These are jobs that have real benefits,” Beckwith said. “Making sure that PFAS (the so-called ‘forever chemicals’ that have infiltrated many public drinking water systems) are removed from the water, keeping your neighbors safe, has more impact than an engineer moving from project to project.”
Such work, he says, “can be a mission-driven career.”