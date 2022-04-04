NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Shortly after he was found abandoned on the side of the road in February, Axel served as an unofficial community mascot, appearing at local events for children.
On Monday, the 17-week-old Chihuahua’s status became official during a small ceremony at the police station. His arrival was recorded on Facebook Live.
Tailing wagging, Axel ran from the door of the police station and up the steps to the lobby where Officer Julie Lowe and over a dozen police officers and department employees were waiting.
Lowe, holding a little white lamb chop toy, picked up Axel and hugged him before passing the puppy around to others in the gathering.
“We’re all happy and excited he’ll have a forever home with about 40 to 50 people here,” Lowe, the police department's court prosecutor, who was named Axel's new owner, said.
In granting Axel to Lowe, Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara said he will continue to appear at community events with the officer. He will also serve as a comfort dog at the police station to children and adults experiencing traumatic situations, she said.
Over 500 people filed applications, including residents in Quebec, Canada, Oregon, Florida, New York and several New England states, Camara said.
He was named Axel and nursed back to good health by Camara after he was discovered on the side of Draper Avenue. Axel was found about 46 hours after he was abandoned on Feb. 24, the day before a snowstorm and frigid temperatures, Lowe said.
A 24-year-old Pawtucket woman, Dominique A. Scott, was arrested after an investigation by Lowe. Scott has pleaded innocent to cruelty to animals.
In addition to insuring Axel will continue to serve as a community mascot, Camara said she decided to grant him to Lowe because she is already a dog owner and has the qualities required to care for a pet.
“Officer Lowe’s understanding and patience is everything an animal needs from its owner. What Axel will give back to the community is love, patience and understanding,” Camara said.
Axel has already appeared at a children’s book event at the police station and a reading event for children at the Richards Memorial Library. He is slated to make an appearance at the annual downtown Spring Fling on April 20.
At the police station, Axel has stayed in Lowe’s office and with staff in the records department. Lowe said he has already bonded at her home with her two others dogs, a Doberman and a Sheepadoodle.
Besides appearing at community events, Axel will be able to offer comfort and a welcome distraction to children and adults brought to the police station after a traumatic event, Camara said.
“They give you the comfort and understanding and they are so forgiving,” Camara said of dogs. “That’s what the world needs now, patience and understanding. Axel is the community pup that can do that.”
When he was found after enduring a snowstorm in a crate, Axel weighed just over one pound and was dehydrated. He suffered from malnutrition and mange, Lowe and Camara said.
He now weighs three pounds, has been de-wormed and neutered, has a shiny coat of fur and a microchip to track his location.
Axel will live with Lowe but will continue to be a presence at the police station.
“He has been staying here and everybody loves him," Lowe said. “We want to keep him here. He can bring joy to everybody.”
Anyone wishing to adopt other animals can go to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter website, nattleboro.com/nashelter