NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Councilor John Simmons is officially the Republican candidate for state representative in the 14th Bristol District, his campaign announced Friday.
Simmons formally accepted his party’s nomination as the GOP candidate in November’s general election.
He replaces Michael Lennox, also a council member, on the ballot. Lennox had been the sole Republican to file for the opportunity to run for the seat being vacated by veteran Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who is retiring.
Lennox announced on Tuesday night, shortly after the polls closed in the state primary election, that he was withdrawing from the race due to health reasons. He threw his support behind his fellow councilor.
Simmons, 45, an attorney with a practice in town, said earlier this week he had a small window in which to file paperwork needed to become his party’s nominee.
Republican town committees in North Attleboro as well as Attleboro and Mansfield (parts of those communities are in the 14th District) had to formally nominate Simmons and he had to be placed on the ballot by the Republican state committee.
Simmons will be running against Adam Scanlon, 24, who won a narrow victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary over former selectman Patrick Reynolds.
Scanlon is also a member of the town council, established this year under the recently adopted North Attleboro town charter.
A father of two, and a North native, who has served in several elected and appointed positions in town government, Simmons has been a youth sports coach and a member of several charitable organizations.
He cites his role as a husband, father, and small business owner as the most important attributes he would bring to Beacon Hill.
Simmons and Scanlon will meet for a televised debate Oct. 6 on North Attleboro Cable TV.
