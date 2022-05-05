While the winter may be over, sky-high home heating oil prices continue to plague many area residents on tight budgets.
Cool days and cold nights this spring and the need for hot water year-round mean thermostats remain on and oil tanks can’t be allowed to drain dry once the seasons change.
Home heating oil costs in recent weeks have spiked to over $6 a gallon — double the price of a year ago.
At least one area fuel business is making deliveries of half an oil tank instead of the usual full tank.
“I get them all the time,” state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said of calls for fuel help. “They are not isolated. They usually also have issues with rent, food. It’s hardly only one issue.
“I’ve heard some horror stories what people are paying (for heating). Some people are really suffering. It’s really horrifying what some people are going through.”
The legislator typically refers callers to area agencies, including Self-Help and the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative.
“People are in a real squeeze in the community,” Hawkins said.
The state Legislature has allocated more money for fuel assistance this year, he noted.
Area human service and senior center staff are also fielding requests for heating fuel help, though some say they haven’t seen a significant rise in recent weeks.
“We have not seen an increase in need,” North Attleboro Council on Aging Director Pamela Hunt said. “We have received many phone calls with seniors not being able to reach Self Help by phone.”
Self Help is the area agency that processes fuel assistance applications. Attempts by The Sun Chronicle to reach the agency by email and phone were not successful Wednesday.
Ally Rodriguez, director of veterans services in Foxboro, said she hasn’t seen more requests for fuel help.
But people are also dealing with rising prescription, food and other utility costs. And it’s not just homeowners who are shouldering the heating oil burden.
“The rise in the cost of heating oil has affected the bottom line of every household and business that uses oil,” said Jack Lank of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which serves area communities. “For businesses, the cost then is passed on to the consumer. Suppliers have adjusted their pricing to absorb the increases and that adds to the cost of goods and services which ultimately gets passed on to the end users.
“Whether it’s a retail store or a manufacturing facility, the cost of heating oil has gone through the roof and it can be reflected in the prices consumers are paying,” Lank said.
Noah Powers of Powers Energy Corp. of North Attleboro said his business has been striving to help residential and business customers combat the high prices, but is at the mercy of the market.
“We are buying fuel for obscene prices, and while we want to provide as much help and fair pricing as we can, we cannot survive as a business unless we also keep our price for fuel high,” Powers said
He said the price “changes daily — sometime hourly. Our price is high to an outrageous extent. High prices are certainly no-good, but the volatility in the fuel market is what is the real killer. Some wholesalers raise prices on companies like us multiple times a day.”
That makes it very difficult for the business to maintain a stable price throughout the day for customers and advise them on short or long-term strategies for saving, he said.
“We are being flexible on the amount of oil people order,” Powers said, adding the business has had a 100-gallon minimum for delivery and has been working with customers on payment.
It strongly advises monthly budget plans, regular heating system maintenance and upgrades, and taking energy-saving measures.
“When the average oil price is set to eat up almost half of someone’s paycheck on a 100-gallon drop, you do what you can to ensure they can afford it alongside the other necessities in life,” Powers said.
On the bright side, the market is forecast to see a small but steady decrease in price as demand for fuel lessens with warmer months.
“The problem is we have had a somewhat chilly spring to date, so demand for oil has maintained a bit longer than usual,” Powers said. “The most important message we have been relaying to customers ... is if you can wait for heating oil, wait.”
Dupuis Oil in Pawtucket, which serves Attleboro and North Attleboro residential customers, recently informed homeowners on automatic delivery plans via email that they are allowing them to delay deliveries and are offering half-tank deliveries, the latter of which they say increases their costs. The company also said it was working on a plan to spread payments over several months.
While gasoline prices have leveled off to some extent, home heating oil prices have continued to climb — by 20 to 25 cents a day in recent weeks.
In late February, oil was selling for just under $4 a gallon. Last week it was up to over $5, and this week has eclipsed $6 in many areas. Last spring, the costs were running near $3 a gallon.
The latest survey from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources of oil dealers who service households found a gallon of oil going for an average of $5.11 at the end of April, based on the average fill-up of 100 to 150 gallons. The survey found a range of $4.45 to $6.20, showing it pays to shop around.
A main culprit with the skyrocketing oil heating costs, analysts say, is the war in Ukraine, with the price of a barrel of oil hovering around $100.