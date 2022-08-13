 Skip to main content
'It's very hard, housing is horrible': Many feeling the pinch of high rent costs in area

For rent sign in the yard in front of a house
David Gales/Adobe Stock

The headlines about sky high rents are not hard to find. Every news organization has them.

“Rent Soars, Leaving Tenants Feeling ‘Priced Out’ of Boston Area” was an article by Abbey Niezgoda at NBC10 Boston published on Feb. 23.

Apartment Rent
A sign in a window advertising apartments for rent appears outside the entrance to the One Wall Street building in Attleboro.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Fair Market Rent 2022-2017

CommunityIncrease % Year Studio Increase % 1-Bedroom Increase % 2-Bedroom Increase % 3-Bedroom Increase % 4-Bedroom
AttleboroansfieldNorfolkNorth AttleboroNortonPlainvilleRehobothSeekonkWrentham 2022202220228272022 2022952202291320222022913202218031372 913137221.89180324.77952180324.7791351.00 24.7751.0021.8951.0024.77 1110102610269941986 102619861110198610261691 169130.4324.0624.0644.75 24.0644.7530.4344.7524.06 14331234123412442399 123423991433239912342116 211632.9424.1424.1441.86 24.1441.8632.9441.8624.14 18361525152514852966 152529661836296615252331 233131.3322.4222.4240.17 22.4240.1731.2240.1722.42 2052186818683253 18683253205232531868 36.3425.7925.7939.55 25.7939.5536.3439.5525.79
MMassachusetts 2022 2017201720172017201720172017201720171239 73278111947327811194732732119439.05 1376 82785113728278511372827 35.83 1715 9941092169199410921691994 36.11 2134 1244138121161244138121161244 34.21 2387 1485150523311485150523311485 33.80
Foxboro 20222017 1803891 51.00 19861013 44.75 23991260 41.86 29661590 40.17 32531784 39.55
2017 1194

