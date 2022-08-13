'It's very hard, housing is horrible': Many feeling the pinch of high rent costs in area

The headlines about sky high rents are not hard to find. Every news organization has them.
“Rent Soars, Leaving Tenants Feeling ‘Priced Out’ of Boston Area” was an article by Abbey Niezgoda at NBC10 Boston published on Feb. 23.
“Skyrocketing prices renew calls for rent control in Massachusetts” was a story reported by Ben Simmoneau on WCVB Channel 5 on March 10.
“Getting Answers: rent prices skyrocketing” was reported by Kristin Burnell at Western Mass News on May 16.
From western Massachusetts to Boston and down into Southeastern Massachusetts, rents are soaring.
Last month U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat who represents Attleboro in Congress, appeared at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Gardner Terrace Apartment renovation project and said combating the high cost of housing is Massachusetts’ “biggest challenge.”
Gardener Terrace is a city apartment complex for low income, elderly and handicapped individuals.
An organization called Preservation of Affordable Housing, or POAH, has been working toward renovation of the complex since it bought the property in August 2020. POAH has pledged to keep the complex affordable.
And one Sun Chronicle reader recently expressed frustration in a letter to the editor about her inability to find an affordable place to live after a fire burned her out of an apartment in which she had lived for nearly 20 years.
She claims great references and great credit, but she can’t find anything that’s in her price range.
And worse yet, the pricey apartments she looked at were not worth the money, she said.
“Most available places are far from the quality that the price indicates,” she said.
And now she’s going through her savings to pay for hotel rooms.
Most landlords just care about the dollars they can grab, she said.
“I find myself totally disappointed at not being given at a least a chance to get back on my feet,” she wrote. “There is no compassion from anyone.”
Her two-decade stint in that one apartment perhaps sheltered her from the steep rent increases being imposed on others, she said.
According to rentdata.org, Massachusetts has the third highest rent out of 56 states and territories.
“The Fair Market Rent in Massachusetts ranges from $976 for a 2-bedroom apartment in Western Worcester County … to $2,336 for a 2-bedroom unit in the Boston-Cambridge-Quincy area,” its data states.
And Fair Market Rent is only charged 40% of time.
According to the website, “Fair Market Rent … is defined as the 40th percentile of rents paid by recent movers (renters who moved in the last 24 months) in a given FMR area.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development establishes those numbers.
This means FMR rent prices are below the median price, which is the point at which half the rents are higher and half the rents are lower.
FMR is not even the median, which means that 60 percent of rents are higher.
The website goes on to say that “approximately 15% of Americans qualify for some level of housing assistance.”
With the population of Massachusetts at 7,029,917, that means at least 1,054,487 residents “could be receiving housing benefits from the HUD.”
And there’s more.
“The average rent by year in Massachusetts has increased faster than the national average rent inflation rate,” according to propertymanagement.com.
And Realtor.com said rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas for apartments with 0-2 bedrooms reached a median level of $1,849, which is a record amount.
“This is the highest level in Realtor.com rental data history, and the 15th consecutive month of a new record rent,” the website said. “May’s median rent constitutes a 15.5% increase over May 2021, a 23.2% increase over May 2020, and a 26.6% increase over May 2019.”
But there was some promising news in all that.
The growth rates are slowing, which means the rent increases are lessening, but they are still going up and the damage continues to mount.
“Though these numbers are staggering, they actually mark a slowdown in year-over-year growth compared with the past few months,” the website optimistically said, trying to lessen the blow. “May 2022 saw the slowest annual growth rate for rents since September 2021, and the annual growth rate has slowed each month of this calendar year after peaking at 17.3% in January.”
Douglas Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords Inc., a nonprofit for owners and managers of Massachusetts residential real estate, said lots of factors are responsible for the rise in rents.
He pointed to some he considers the most responsible in emailed comments.
Quattrochi said there has been a “housing crisis” in Massachusetts for years and few would dispute that.
Zoning regulations have restricted land use for 100 years while the number of people wanting to rent has risen dramatically, he said.
That translates to short supply and high demand.
And during the pandemic, rents in Boston, Somerville and Cambridge dropped by 30% as people moved out of crowded areas.
That translates to low demand and high supply.
Now they are moving back in and the rents are returning to what they were before the pandemic hit in March 2020.
“We have a lot more people wanting to rent here,” Quattrochi said.
In addition, home buyers are driving the costs of houses through the roof, he said.
Some get involved in bidding wars and homes sell for more than the asking price.
As a result, assessed values on all homes are up, including rental properties such as duplexes and three- and four-deckers.
When assessments go up, taxes go up and those increases are passed on to renters.
“This means…real estate taxes have increased on rentals just because home buyers are paying a lot for single families,” Quattrochi said. “Real estate taxes are passed through to renters.”
And inflation is pushing the cost of everything up, he said.
“Inflation has been 9% the last year. That increases the cost of insurance, repairs, utilities and supplies needed to maintain housing,” Quattrochi said.
And last, but not least, interest rates on mortgages are rising which increases the cost of financing which in turn increases rents.
“Any landlord who doesn’t live in their property has a commercial mortgage, and most of these are adjustable rates,” he said.
And adjustable rates go up.
‘It’s very hard’
For some, like the woman who wrote to The Sun Chronicle, the increases are too much.
Another woman, Brenda Hussey, 53, has been in search of an apartment for four years.
“It’s very hard, housing is horrible,” she said during a telephone interview with The Sun Chronicle. “A lot of apartments I’ve looked at are studios for $1,200.”
She has a 33-year-old daughter with mental health issues and an adopted 14-year-old grandson who has autism. Both would live with her.
Hussey, a 17-year resident of Attleboro, has some medical issues but she’s hoping her doctor will sign a release allowing her to go back to work. Until then the family is living on her Social Security in an apartment with Hussey’s former boyfriend and she’s anxious for a place of her own.
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” Hussey said. “I’m holding out hope I can go back to work.”
She said her credit is good and she’s put a little cash aside and is keeping the faith.
“There’s a God, there’s a way,” she said.
A look at the FMR rates compiled by HUD in 2022 and 2017 show marked increases in The Sun Chronicle area, which is an area not known for its wealth, although some communities are better off than others.
The lowest FMRs for studio apartments in any of the 10 Sun Chronicle communities in 2022 according to HUD are in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth and is $913.
Five years ago in 2017, the FMR was $732. That’s an increase of 24.77%.
FMR for a one-bedroom in those same communities in 2022 is $1,026.
In 2017, it was $827. That’s an increase of 24%.
A two-bedroom has gone from $994 to $1,234 which is an increase of 24%, and a three-bedroom has gone from $1,244 to $1,525 for an increase of 22%.
A four-bedroom has gone from $1,485 to $1,868, an increase of 26%.
In Massachusetts as a whole, the rent for a studio went from $891 in 2017 to $1,239, which is a whopping increase of 39%.
The other Massachusetts rent increases for a one-bedroom to a four-bedroom ranged from 34% to 36%.
Sixty percent of all rents are higher than that.
The highest FMRs for studio apartments in The Sun Chronicle area according to HUD were in Foxboro, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham.
In 2022, those rents were $1,803, which is up from $1,194 in 2017. That’s an increase of 51% in five years.
In those same communities, a one-bedroom went from $1,372 to $1,986 an increase of 45% and a two-bedroom went from $1,691 to $2,399, which is an increase of 42%.
A three-bedroom went from $2,116 to $2,966, an increase of 40% and a four-bedroom went from $2,331 to $3,252, an increase of 39.5%.
In Attleboro, there are two new apartment buildings that cater to young professionals who may be working in Boston or Providence and who take the MBTA commuter rail to work every day.
At One Wall Street on the corner of Wall and South Main, a one-bedroom, one-bath is going for $1,928, according to its website.
That’s about $900 over the FMR for Attleboro and is about equal to the FMR in pricier towns like Foxboro.
A two-bedroom, one-bath is going for $2,183 and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom starts at $2,422, which again is roughly equivalent to pricier communities like Foxboro and Norfolk.
And at Renaissance Station North, located across the street from One Wall Street, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom is going for $2,025 and a two-bedroom, two-bath is at $2,275.
Meanwhile, Attleboro Housing Authority Executive Director Paul Dumouchel said affordable housing is scarce and the shortage is great for those that need it.
He said rents are in the vicinity of 30% of income, so there is great variability in what a person pays.
“The bottom line is there simply is not enough affordable housing anywhere,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The Attleboro Housing Authority on an average week receives between 12 and 15 handwritten applications. More applications are submitted by folks utilizing the Commonwealth’s new centralized wait list system known as CHAMP (Common Housing Application Massachusetts Public Housing).”
Thousands of people are waiting for apartments, he said.
“Right now there are 15,551 people on our family wait list and there are 3,835 people on our elderly/disabled wait list,” he said. “Realistically, the family number is artificially high since many online applicants check off all 243 housing authorities when applying. The odds of someone presently living in Springfield, for example, relocating to Attleboro are quite low.”
But in any event the numbers give a good sense of the need.
And getting back to the woman who wrote to The Sun Chronicle, it doesn’t look like things will get better soon for her or for many others in her situation, including Brenda Hussey.
They may be forced to move to poorer communities where the rents are lower and accommodations may be worse.
And her lament, no doubt, is widespread.
“We’ve gone through the Covid crisis and you would think there would be more compassion towards your fellow man,” the letter writer said.
“No one asks about your well-being. All that I hear is how much you have to pay. What has happened to people today?”