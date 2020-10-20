NORTH ATTLEBORO — The on-again, off-again sale of troubled retailer J.C. Penney to its biggest landlords may be on again just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said Tuesday that the bankrupt chain expects to exit Chapter 11 ahead of the holidays.
The department store chain said in a news release that it has taken another step toward a sale to Brookfield Property Partners and Simon Property Group. Simon is the owner of Emerald Square mall, where a Penney’s was one of the original anchor stores.
Soltau’s statement said the Texas-based chain has filed a draft asset purchase agreement, which gets it closer to a deal.
The deal is still subject to court approval and other conditions. A hearing is set for early November, the company said.
At a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Texas last month, attorneys said the mall owners were working toward finalizing an $800 million deal to rescue Penney’s from bankruptcy. The move was portrayed as saving about 70,000 jobs and 650 stores.
According to reports, a group of creditors initially opposed the deal with Brookfield and Simon and reports in the business press indicated talks with the landlords had stalled earlier this month.
The company was to have filed final papers with the court last Friday.
On Tuesday, the company reiterated plans to have Brookfield and Simon own and operate its retail assets. Meanwhile, 160 of its real-estate assets and its distribution centers will become part of a separate property holding company owned by a group of its lenders.
