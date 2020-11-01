NORTH ATTLEBORO — J.C. Penney is emerging from bankruptcy and has entered into an agreement that will allow its two biggest landlords — including the owners of Emerald Square mall — to acquire its assets in time for the holiday shopping season.
Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners and a group of creditors expect the deal to be finalized before the holidays, allowing Penney to operate under new ownership outside of Chapter 11, the company said in a press release.
Simon owns Emerald Square, where Penney was one of the original anchor stores.
According to the New York Times, Penney planned to begin its Black Friday sales on Sunday.
Under the terms of the deal, which has been the subject of on-again, off-again talks for months, Brookfield and Simon take ownership of “substantially all” of Penney’s operating and retail assets. Other creditors will acquire all of Penney’s distribution centers and 160 of its real estate assets.
“Our customers are at the heart of JCPenney and we look forward to serving them under the JCPenney banner for decades to come,” Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.
“Our team remains laser-focused on implementing our Plan for Renewal to offer compelling merchandise, drive traffic, deliver an engaging experience, fuel growth and build a results-minded culture.”
Penney announced as part of its Chapter 11 filing in July that it planned to close 242 of its 846 stores.
The Emerald Square location was not among them.
