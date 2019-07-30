PLAINVILLE — Michelle Carter, the woman serving time for badgering her boyfriend to kill himself in a series of texts and phone calls, has been moved from the Dartmouth House of Correction to another correctional facility.
Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, said Tuesday that officials will not discuss the circumstances of the move, when it occurred or where Carter was transferred.
“She is still in the custody of the Bristol County sheriff’s office but is not currently at a correctional facility in Bristol County,” Darling said.
Carter, who turns 23 next month, is serving 15 months of a 2 1/2-year jail term for manslaughter in the July 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III of Mattapoisett.
She began serving her sentence on Feb. 11 after losing her appeal before the state Supreme Judicial Court in a controversial case that has attracted national and international media attention.
Darling has previously said that Carter was a model inmate with no disciplinary problems or other issues. She will be eligible for parole in September, he said.
Her lawyer, Joseph Cataldo of Franklin, said he had no comment when reached by The Sun Chronicle Tuesday.
Carter was 17 when she and Roy, 18, exchanged a shocking series of texts and phone calls that convinced Roy to carry out his plan to kill himself by breathing in toxic fumes from a gas-powered water pump in his pickup truck.
After a jury-waived trial in Taunton Juvenile Court, Judge Lawrence Moniz found Carter’s actions wanton and reckless when she ordered Roy to get back into his truck after he appeared to have second thoughts about killing himself.
Carter’s lawyers filed a petition before the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month to hear her case on freedom of speech grounds.
The disclosure about Carter’s jail transfer also comes days after a bill was filed before the state Legislature that would make it a crime to encourage or coerce someone to commit suicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.