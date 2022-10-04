Sheriff Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson at his office in Dartmouth.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

The suicide of a troubled Cape Cod man accused of killing his mother and burning her body has renewed criticism of the care of inmates by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s office.

Adam T. Howe, 34, of Truro, stuffed wet toilet paper down his airway and suffered a medical emergency Sunday afternoon at a New Bedford jail before being pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford about a half hour later, authorities said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.