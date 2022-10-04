The suicide of a troubled Cape Cod man accused of killing his mother and burning her body has renewed criticism of the care of inmates by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s office.
Adam T. Howe, 34, of Truro, stuffed wet toilet paper down his airway and suffered a medical emergency Sunday afternoon at a New Bedford jail before being pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford about a half hour later, authorities said.
Howe was alone in his cell in an isolated unit at the time of the incident and was found unresponsive during a random 15-minute security check, according to the authorities.
The district attorney’s office said no foul play is suspected. A state medical examiner has not yet completed an autopsy.
Howe was facing murder charges for allegedly killing his mother, Susan Howe, and setting her body on fire outside her Truro home, according to the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.
In a series of bureaucratic snafus, he was released from Cape Cod Hospital to be taken to Bridgewater State Hospital, which is where prisoners with mental illness and those whose fitness to stand trial is in doubt are treated.
But published reports and a prisoners advocate say Howe was apparently turned away from Bridgewater, despite concerns about his mental health, over differences regarding under what law he was supposed to be admitted to the secure facility.
Instead of being taken to the Barnstable County Jail, Howe was taken by state police to the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, which is a regional lockup facility where people under arrest are held in custody.
James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said Tuesday he could find fault “down the line” over how various officials handled the custody of Howe.
But at the jail, Pingeon said, Howe should have been on constant watch because his mental health issues were well documented and because of the type of allegations involved.
“Fifteen minutes, when no one is watching you, is a long time,” Pingeon said.
When asked for his comment about the incident, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat who is hoping to unseat Hodgson in next month’s election, issued a statement criticizing the Republican sheriff.
“This is a tragic situation of an inmate who is clearly mentally ill and was in the custody of Sheriff Hodgson. This is another example of mismanagement,” Heroux said in the statement.
“It is clear that Hodgson has failed again to keep the people in his custody safe as our jail has the worst rate of inmate suicide in the state under Hodgson,” Heroux said.
Heroux was referring to a 2018 report by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting that found at least 16 people died by suicide between 2006 and 2017 while in the custody of the Bristol County House of Correction.
More than a quarter of all suicides in the state’s 13 county jails occurred in Bristol County in the preceding six years, according to the report, despite Bristol County accounting for just 13 percent of inmates.
“The principal job of the sheriff is to keep the public safe, and to keep the inmates in the sheriff’s custody safe. As heinous as the accused’s crime is, the job of the sheriff is to make sure that everyone is brought to justice when awaiting trial or serves a sentence when convicted of a crime,” Heroux said.
When asked about the number of suicides at his facilities, Hodgson said his office has been repeatedly accredited by the National Commission of Correctional Health Care. He said it is always tragic when someone dies in jail but that someone who is determined can find a way despite precautions.
“Suicides can happen anywhere,” Hodgson said, “especially in prisons.”
Inmates in Bristol County, according to the sheriff, have a high degree of substance and mental health problems and the county is a “high-risk area.”
In Howe’s case, the prisoner was “cleared for custody” by medical professionals at Cape Cod Hospital, meaning that a “suicide watch” was not required, Hodgson said.
However, because of the type of allegations against Howe, Hodgson said, jail officials placed him on a “security watch” with 15-minute checks.
Jonathan Dowling, a jail spokesman, said officials also provided Howe with a nylon gown issued to at risk inmates that is “tear resistant.”
If Bristol County jail officials had not accepted Howe, he would have been taken to a state police barracks often staffed by a single trooper busy with other duties than to watch prisoners.
“My staff went above and beyond,” Hodgson said.
Regarding the criticism by his opponent for sheriff, Hodgson accused Heroux of “exploiting” Howe’s death for political reasons to get himself elected. But Heroux said he was responding to reporters’ inquiries.
Hodgson said he has 25 years of operating the sheriff’s office and jail while Heroux lacks experience in corrections.
Heroux touts his experience in the Pennsylvania and Massachusetts prison systems, his education in public administration and criminology and his service as mayor and state representative.
Hodgson was appointed sheriff in 1997 to fill a vacancy and has been elected four times since, mostly without opposition.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.