ATTLEBORO – The latest house fire on the East Side of the city was accidental, but investigators are still trying to narrow down a cause a fire official said Saturday.
The fire Friday night at a two-family house at 108-110 James St. started outside on the first-floor porch and spread to the second floor and inside the two-story home, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
The fire began in a storage area on the first floor which was used for smoking and where a portable heater was located, the deputy fire chief said.
“We’re just not sure on the cause yet,” Birch said.
The fire, reported shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, displaced seven people and caused an estimated $250,000 damage, Birch said.
The Red Cross was called to help the two families, with children in their teens and early 20s.
Firefighters saved a pet dog from inside the house. The dog, named Moxie, was unconscious until it was revived by firefighters.
The firefighters treated the pet for about 30 minutes and used three canisters of oxygen before the dog regained consciousness.
The dog was taken to the veterinarian by the owner.
Two other dogs and a car made it safely out of the house, Birch said.
Only one person was home at the time of the fire and neither he nor firefighters were injured, Birch said.
The house fire was the second in four days and in the same neighborhood.
Last Monday night, a two-story house at 38-40 Orange St., was hit by an accidental fire, displacing eight residents.
The house is around the corner from the blaze on James Street.