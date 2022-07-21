FOXBORO -- A janitor has been charged with using a cellphone hidden in a soap dispenser box to secretly film patrons of a downtown hair salon and spa in an ongoing investigation.

Anizio Carvalho, 29, of 114 Circular St., Apt. 3, in North Attleboro, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Wrentham District Court to photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

