The snow from Jan. 29th’s blizzard may be rapidly disappearing, but recollections of the memorable storm won’t anytime soon.
The area spent days digging out from that historic weather event, which buried area communities in as much as 30 inches of snow.
That was the amount observed in Norton. The Attleboro Water Department recording 24 inches in the city, and the mighty nor’easter is the obvious highlight of the department’s summary of January’s weather.
The blizzard’s 2 feet of snow broke the record for a January day. It was 21 inches, recorded in January 2005.
The 24 inches also tied for the second highest amount of snow in a 24-hour period.
The record snow for 24 hours, no surprise, is 26 inches that fell during the first day of the two-day Blizzard of ‘78, which brought 34 inches.
It was a fairly quiet winter for snow until the blizzard. The first really measurable snowfall was 7 3/4 inches Jan. 7, and just under an inch was recorded Jan. 25.
Snowfall for January totaled 32 1/2 inches for a month that usually receives 11 inches. Last January, a mere 3 1/4 inches was recorded.
Precipitation, which is rain and melted snow, was 2.62 inches, and ran only .37 inches for the blizzard.
With many nights in single digits and the teens, the month was also colder than normal.
On Jan. 31, two days after the blizzard, the thermometer plunged to -5 degrees, easily the lowest temp this winter.
That was one of seven days in January that bottomed out in the single digits.
The average daily low temperature for the month was 16, which is well below the typical 20 degrees.
The average daily high was 36, which mirrors the norm.
The thermometer peaked at 53 on New Year’s Day, which also had the highest low temperatue, 45.
Just a friendly warning: February typically sees the most snowfall of any month, 11 3/4 inches, city water department records indicate.