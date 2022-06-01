NORTON -- Allegedly acting in a fit of jealousy, a New Bedford woman has been charged with shooting a handgun at her husband early Wednesday outside the shipping warehouse where they both work.
But Chaquira Santiago-Ortiz, 26, claims the semi-automatic 9 mm gun accidentally discharged. She pleaded innocent later Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and other related charges.
Santiago-Ortiz, who is licensed to carry the gun, was released after posting $1,000 cash bail. Judge Brian Walsh rejected the prosecution’s request to hold her without bail as a dangerous person.
She was ordered to surrender her gun license and any weapons she owns as a condition of her bail. She was also ordered to stay away from the Pitney Bowes Global Logistics warehouse, 15 Leonard St., where the incident occurred.
Police went to the large warehouse about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in response to a call about a disturbance involving a gun, police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
According to a police report, Santiago-Ortiz became angry after watching her husband flirting with another female employee at the warehouse and left the building after a verbal altercation with the woman.
Santiago-Ortiz allegedly went to her car and retrieved her gun while her husband followed her to the parking lot. He was standing outside the building when the gun discharged, according to the report.
He was not injured and went home with his wife following the incident. The couple returned to the police station about four hours later after being contacted by the company manager.
Santiago-Ortiz allegedly told police she was loading the magazine into the gun when the weapon accidentally discharged.
She told police she took the gun out of the car because she planned to get a ride home, according to a prosecutor.
She thought the bullet ricocheted off the pavement and picked up the spent shell casing and brought it home.
Police initially found marks on the building but later determined they were not caused by a bullet, according to the report.
During the dangerousness hearing, Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson doubted the gun could accidentally discharge merely by loading the magazine inside it as the defendant claimed.
But Santiago-Ortiz’s lawyer, Mary Tymann, argued her client’s version of events was credible. She said if she shot the weapon in the direction of her husband there would have been bullet marks on the building.
Tymann said Santiago-Ortiz is the mother of a 10-year-old girl, has no prior arrest record and is supported by her husband.
In addition to the assault charge, Santiago-Ortiz faces charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, improper storage of a firearm, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
The case was continued to August for a pretrial conference.